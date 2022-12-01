Read full article on original website
Related
Principal on the roof: How one AISD principal is helping raise money for accessible playground equipment
The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.
WEEKEND READ: The BEST holiday happenings, other activities in Austin, Central Texas
The holiday season is right around the corner, and Central Texas is gearing up for an array of events and activities even the most stubborn Grinch will enjoy.
Georgetown ISD proposes adding seven new courses to district offerings
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed courses at its Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD is proposing seven new courses as part of its annual process to consider additions for new course offerings at the secondary level. Terri Conrad, GISD's chief strategist...
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Dueling Taylor parades see silent night instead of Christmas clash
Several entries were from congregations as far as an hour away, said Ripple. He says since the scrutiny around the parades began, supporters have reached out to his church.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
KXAN
HLCA ‘Sculpture In The Square’ In Marble Falls, Dec. 3
If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3. Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marble Falls City Council. 6...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
fox7austin.com
$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity. All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply. "The holidays are a...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!
2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
KVUE
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Comments / 0