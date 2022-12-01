ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
KXAN

HLCA ‘Sculpture In The Square’ In Marble Falls, Dec. 3

If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3. Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
dailytrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marble Falls City Council. 6...
fox7austin.com

$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long

AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity. All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply. "The holidays are a...
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!

2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!

