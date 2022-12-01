Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Bakersfield Californian
'A quarter inch': KCSO deputy gets shot in the head, survives
That’s what separated Deputy Michael Valdez’s life from tragedy, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a Friday press conference. Youngblood discussed an early Friday shooting in Rosamond that almost killed Valdez — who only completed training five weeks ago — after a bullet struck his head.
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call…
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
