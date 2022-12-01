Read full article on original website
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: University About to Deal Another Blow to Davis, Moving Commencements to Sac
Davis, CA – At a recent meeting with the city and Downtown Davis, it was noted that UC Davis officials plan to move UCD’s June commencement ceremonies to Sacramento beginning next June. UC Davis had surveyed the students and found that 53 percent preferred moving the ceremonies to...
theaggie.org
Why I’ll miss UC Davis
Make the most of your time here — it doesn’t last forever. When starting undergrad at UC Davis last year, I wasn’t that excited. On the contrary: I was kind of stressed out. I felt like I had changed so much over the course of the pandemic and lost my “people skills,” making me even more anxious for my first year of in-person instruction and at a public university.
theaggie.org
New partnership between UC Davis, Barnstorm Foundry aims to discover innovative food technology markets, enhance food access and sustainability
UC Davis graduate students help identify markets for sustainable and healthful foods into the future. A new partnership between UC Davis’s Graduate School of Management, the UC Davis Innovation Institute for Food and Health and venture capital firm Barnstorm Foundry has been formed to identify market spaces for new food products and ingredients that can support a growing world.
davisvanguard.org
Decarcerate Sac, Allies Announce News Conference to Denounce Sacramento Jail Expansion
SACRAMENTO, CA – Community groups continue to line up opposing a nearly half billion dollar jail expansion coming up for a vote before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors next week—the fourth time in about three years the board is considering a Sacramento County jail expansion. This time,...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
deltacollegian.net
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
theaggie.org
Davis City Council, Planning Commission complete remaining discussions at second joint session
After their first joint session on June 28, the latest meeting offers resolutions on remaining commission concerns. second joint discussion session to resolve the commission’s remaining questions on how to best align with council priorities. The joint session comes less than five months after the first joint session was held on June 28, where the Planning Commission first approached the council with recommendations about how the commission could best act to advance city council agenda items in a timely manner.
Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
gettingaroundsac.blog
the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?
Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
KCRA.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
SFGate
How Fitting | Grant Football Proves Return To Championship Form
Quarterback Joseph McCray Accounted For 3 TDs As Grant Football Punched Its Ticket Back To The CIF State Bowls With Rout Of El Cerrito •. Carl Reed needed less than a second to think of a response when asked what it means that his Grant Football team will be the lone Sacramento-area program taking the field on California Interscholastic Federation state bowl weekend.
