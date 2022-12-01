ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaggie.org

Why I’ll miss UC Davis

Make the most of your time here — it doesn’t last forever. When starting undergrad at UC Davis last year, I wasn’t that excited. On the contrary: I was kind of stressed out. I felt like I had changed so much over the course of the pandemic and lost my “people skills,” making me even more anxious for my first year of in-person instruction and at a public university.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

New partnership between UC Davis, Barnstorm Foundry aims to discover innovative food technology markets, enhance food access and sustainability

UC Davis graduate students help identify markets for sustainable and healthful foods into the future. A new partnership between UC Davis’s Graduate School of Management, the UC Davis Innovation Institute for Food and Health and venture capital firm Barnstorm Foundry has been formed to identify market spaces for new food products and ingredients that can support a growing world.
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
deltacollegian.net

Galt dream gone

Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
GALT, CA
theaggie.org

Davis City Council, Planning Commission complete remaining discussions at second joint session

After their first joint session on June 28, the latest meeting offers resolutions on remaining commission concerns. second joint discussion session to resolve the commission’s remaining questions on how to best align with council priorities. The joint session comes less than five months after the first joint session was held on June 28, where the Planning Commission first approached the council with recommendations about how the commission could best act to advance city council agenda items in a timely manner.
ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?

Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

How Fitting | Grant Football Proves Return To Championship Form

Quarterback Joseph McCray Accounted For 3 TDs As Grant Football Punched Its Ticket Back To The CIF State Bowls With Rout Of El Cerrito •. Carl Reed needed less than a second to think of a response when asked what it means that his Grant Football team will be the lone Sacramento-area program taking the field on California Interscholastic Federation state bowl weekend.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy