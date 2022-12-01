Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
KCBD
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
KCBD
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
KCBD
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
KCBD
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
KCBD
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash. LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway. The motorcyclist...
KCBD
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes Christmas dreams a reality
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
KCBD
Texas Tech Athletics launches annual Red & Black Giveback ticket program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics will once again be offering its Red & Black Give Back Program for non-profit and charitable organizations during the holiday season. The Red & Black Give Back Program allows Texas Tech students heading home for the holidays the ability to donate their...
KCBD
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 to capture the TAPPS Division IV State Championship. The Eagles (12-1) won the first 11-man football State Title in our viewing area since Idalou...
KCBD
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
KCBD
Task force warning of increase in car break-ins, auto theft across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force is warning Christmas shoppers not to leave gifts or other valuables in their cars, citing a rise in vehicle break-ins around Lubbock. Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Anderson says, “They are waiting for the opportunity to catch you off guard.”...
KCBD
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi
HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
KCBD
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
KCBD
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
KCBD
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will face Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28, the 40th bowl game for TTU. Texas Tech, after going 7-5, will play Ole Miss for the first time since the 2018 regular season where the Red Raiders fell 47-27. The two squads have faced each other six times, including 2009 (Ole Miss won 47-34 in Cotton Bowl), 1998 (Ole Miss won 35-18 in Independence Bowl) and 1986 (Ole Miss won 20-17 in Independence Bowl).
KCBD
Cooling down once again before more warmth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Friday, the tables turn and we see temperatures roughly 25 degrees cooler today. We’ll see a mix of cloud sand sun, particularly as we go into the afternoon hours. And rain chances do go up for this evening through tomorrow morning, with the peak of those chances being around midnight tonight.
KCBD
Slight chance of overnight showers, warmer temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day we are expecting a drop in temperatures and a little precipitation overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Our winds will change from the southeast to the southwest around midnight with speeds ranging between 5 and 10 mph. We expect isolated to widely scatter showers after midnight.
KCBD
Cold front bringing a wet, cooler day on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm, dry, and windy day things are changing up tomorrow. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Our winds coming from the west will change to the northeast after midnight with speeds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Comments / 0