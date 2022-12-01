Read full article on original website
Holy Cross defeats Air Force, 2-1
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Holy Cross goalie Jason Grande made 27 saves to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Holy Cross (5-12-1, 4-7-1 AHA) scored two goals in a...
Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 4-1
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Holy Cross goalie Jason Grande made 28 saves and the Crusaders scored a pair of power-play goals in a 4-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Less than three minutes into...
Falcons Rewrite 5000-Meter All-Time Standings
BOSTON, Mass. – The top 10 of the Academy's 5000-meter rankings received a major upgrade this evening (Dec. 3), as members of the Air Force distance squad wrapped up the opening weekend of the season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. ACADEMY TOP 10 MARKS. No. 3...
Air Force Hosts South Dakota Tuesday
TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Rachel Galligan and Roland Vargish) Radio: Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/19-12, 11-7, 5th The Summit. Streak: L1/W2. Last Game: L, 68-64, at Portland State/W, 69-68, at BYU. Next Game: 12/9 vs. Arkansas State/12/10...
Falcons split weekend in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Air Force's two days in Albuquerque resulted in a split between the three teams, as the Falcons defeated host New Mexico 251-102 while dropping a head-to-head matchup with Colorado State by a score of 237-116. "It's always hard to come back from Thanksgiving and start racing again, but...
Hendrickson Finishes Fourth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite
LAS VEGAS – Air Force junior heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson battled to a fourth-place finish at the 40th Annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite, Saturday afternoon in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Falcons put up 34 team points to finish 15th in the field of 34 teams. No. 8...
