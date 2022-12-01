ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
AUSTIN, TX
westchestermagazine.com

DoughCo Bagels Are a Must-Try at Westchester Farmers’ Markets

DoughCo Bagels was founded by a Chappaqua resident and boasts a presence at farmers’ markets throughout Westchester County. Josh Small, founder of DoughCo Bagels, says a number of factors led him to the bagel business: A lack of good bagels in Chicago (where he went to business school), his ingrained love of baking, and an idea for a business model which has taken some unexpected turns.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley

A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
STAATSBURG, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

