Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
U.S. VP Harris: United States has enduring economic commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region.
Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing
The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan
As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
US dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing’s protests over a "freedom of navigation operation” conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints. In an unusual move, the Navy’s 7th Fleet issued a rebuttal to China’s objections to Tuesday’s mission, calling it “the latest in a long string of (Chinese) actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims” in the South China Sea. China claims the area virtually in its entirety. The Navy said that China's...
U.S. Warship Challenges China's Claims in Spratly Islands Operation
The U.S. Navy vessel could be involved in another freedom of navigation operation this week.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Former leader Jiang's body arrives in Beijing as China mourns
The body of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin arrived in Beijing Thursday ahead of a public memorial service, Chinese state media said, as hundreds of people gathered in his hometown to pay their respects. - 'Patriotic and positive' - Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday evening in Jiang's hometown, the eastern city of Yangzhou, to pay their respects, leaving a thick pile of bouquets around the perimeter of his former residence.
