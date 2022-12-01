Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ invite the local community to spread some holiday cheer
Dozens of kids lined up to get their faces painted and cookies decorated at the annual Christmas at The Center. Hosted by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ at The Center at Donaldson, the Sisters invite the local community over for a fun, free night with the family. On top of cookie decorating and face painting, Joy to the World-themed activities included frame decorating, pictures with Santa, and refreshments such as hot cocoa.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Teddy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a big jolly teddy bear of a dog? Meet or PAWS Pet of the Week - Teddy, Teddy is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix! Teddy is a big pup with lots of spunk and lots of love to give. He enjoys running around in quiet areas and would love a fenced-in yard. He can be fearful of loud noises, so a nice peaceful neighborhood without much traffic would be his jam. He loves playing with other playful, active dogs. This giant puppy would benefit from continued training to build his confidence with a patient adopter to help him blossom and become their best friend.Teddy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
valpo.life
Valpo Events’ Holly Days celebration gets Valpo feeling festive
The Porter County Public Library was alive with Christmas magic on Friday night as Valparaiso Events’ annual “Holly Days” celebration swept into downtown Valpo. The two-day event featured a range of activities that saw the community come out in force for caroling, arts and crafts, and pictures with Santa. Since no Christmas celebration would be complete without a tree, Valpo Events also lit their own in the Rotary Garden Library.
Meet us at the Market: 3 Indiana nurses continue a tradition
CHICAGO (CBS) – Right across the street from CBS 2, the Christkindle Market adds an enormous burst of energy to our neighborhood here in the Loop.For many who visit, it's a cherished annual tradition.Each Friday afternoon until Christmas weekend, we'll introduce you to some of the visitors who help us get into the holiday spirit. And perhaps you too will "meet us at the market."With 23 days until Christmas, a comfortable 46 degrees outside, the Christkindle Market was packed this Friday afternoon. For Taryn Barrow, Michelle Rivera and Karen Parker, a short train ride from northwest Indiana brought them to...
fox32chicago.com
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
nwi.life
Keith’s Bar and Grill provides Whiting with luxury foods at quality prices
When many think of fine dining, they picture super expensive restaurants in New York and Los Angeles if they even imagine domestic. Keith’s Bar and Grill in Whiting reassures the Region that it doesn’t need to look outside of the home to find quality food at reasonable prices.
nwi.life
Veteran Spotlight: Dennis Van Waardenburg
Dennis Van Waardenburg has always been a go-getter. Graduating six months early from Crown Point High School, Van Waardenburg went straight into the Air Force. Stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Van Waardenburg was an airframe repair specialist who did structural repairs on airplanes and helicopters assigned to his air rescue base.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Futurism
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
947wls.com
This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs
I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Manufacturing Workers on Strike
(La Porte, IN) - Nearly 200 employees at Monosol are walking the picket line outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park. Teamsters Local 135 President-Elect Dustin Roach said the striking workers were locked out of the facility at noon yesterday and went on strike when their four-year contract expired last night at midnight.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
