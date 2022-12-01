Read full article on original website
Related
papercitymag.com
Famed Fashion Designer Makes the Houston Ladies Swoon at Special Catwalk Presentation — Jason Wu Goes Red For Women
Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, Jen Graves at the Elizabeth Anthony evening celebrating Jason Wu and benefiting the American Heart Association. New York-based fashion designer JasonWu had the ladies swooning during the champagne reception, during the fashion presentation of his 2023 Spring Collection and after as a clutch of Houston women with an appreciation for his sense of sophistication, glamour and refinement joined the Elizabeth Anthony evening benefiting the American Heart Association.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston
In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
Luxe plastic surgery center injects River Oaks with cutting-edge techniques, posh recovery suites, secret access, and more
With the holiday season in full swing and many prepping for a new look for the new year, image-conscious Houstonians have a new option for cutting-edge cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery in one of Houston’s most elite neighborhoods.Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics, a local leader in cosmetic medical procedures, has quietly opened a sleek new facility in River Oaks (3720 Westheimer Rd.). Owned and operated by renowned (and board-certified) plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Lee, the facility offers myriad reconstructive surgeries for men, women, and children, as well as beauty treatments, touch-ups, and more.Aside from top-of-the-line technology, instrumentation, and treatments,...
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
forwardtimes.com
HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!
ABOVE: Reverend James C. Hicks (right) and daughter, Iowa Colony Council Member Arnetta Murray (left) Our precious senior citizens must be protected AGAINST this barrage of attacks across the Greater Houston area. Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays where families gather to reflect and express their gratitude for all...
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
papercitymag.com
California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi
John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
theboxhouston.com
TI Stops By PV + TSU, Talks Tech And Business With Local Students
On Wednesday, November 30, T.I. and tech entrepreneur Vernell Woods traveled to Prairie View A&m University and Texas Southern University and provided free Moolah Mobile tablets to current students. T.I. also spoke at the PVAMU Television station during a conversation about the need for more tech resources at HBCU’s, the...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
bluebonnetnews.com
Medical Moment: When to worry about a persistent cough
Whether it’s keeping you up at night or interrupting your day — or both — dealing with a cough is no fun. Particularly if it’s not going away. “There are a variety of reasons a person may have a cough, whether that’s due to an acute infection or an underlying health condition,” says Dr. Houssam Oueini, a pulmonologist at the Houston Methodist Lung Associates in Baytown. “An over-the-counter cough medication is a good first step to finding relief, but if your cough is persistent, you should consult your doctor.”
Comments / 0