WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
WWE Announces RAW Superstars for Tonight’s SmackDown, Updated Card
Damage CTRL has been added to tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 line-up. WWE has announced that Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be on tonight’s blue brand show. There’s no word yet on what they will be doing. “After...
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
WWE is contemplating a move into boxing, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says the pro wrestling company is looking to expand and may consider infiltrating the boxing business.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
Edge Heaps Praise On Three Top AEW Stars
Over the past five years,a lot of things that seemed impossible in the world of wrestling have been made possible. We have seen many top stars who were once told they would never wrestle again return to the ring for a second run. Most recently Saraya (FKA Paige) made her...
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
