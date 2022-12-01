ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

nwindianabusiness.com

Next in line for Mr. Pierogi

New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
WHITING, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
ORLAND PARK, IL
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S BRIEF (12/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means that Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only, not affected other election results.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Parade massacre is the last straw

A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor

ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details

Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
CHICAGO, IL

