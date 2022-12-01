Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicagoland students answer: ‘What’s the biggest issue faced by your community?’
Chicagoland students made their voices heard in Project Soapbox, a public-speaking initiative hosted by Mikva Challenge, an organization that encourages young people to be active participants in democracy. The event took place at Jones College Prep.
nwindianabusiness.com
Next in line for Mr. Pierogi
New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S BRIEF (12/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means that Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only, not affected other election results.
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
Woman killed in West Pullman fire, Chicago fire officials say
A female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, Chicago fire officials said.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
nwi.life
The Allure Modern Elegance: an integral part of the community both then and now
You may know the Allure Modern Elegance as the beautiful, 1920s-style wedding venue nestled in the heart of La Porte, but what you might not know is that behind the gorgeous brick walls, shimmering tile, and grand staircases lies an even more beautiful history. The Allure and some of the...
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
Comments / 0