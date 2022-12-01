Read full article on original website
Related
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
Eater
Even Obama Knows Where the Best New Fish Spot Is in Atlanta
It’s been quite a year for Atlanta restaurateurs Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, which included the wildly successful opening of seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland (leading to a second location this fall) and the closure of critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM on Ponce. But 2022 is ending on...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
'Cocaine Bear' Is Absolutely a Real Movie, but Is It Also a Real Story?
It's difficult to look at the words "cocaine bear" and take them literally. After all, what could that story possibly be? Either a bear smuggled cocaine or even more insane, a bear did cocaine. Both options are extremely farfetched and yet the movie Cocaine Bear is about one of those scenarios.
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
In 'Firefly Lane' Kate and Tully Lose Their Friendship, Do They Reunite by the Book's End? (SPOILERS!)
Firefly Lane is the first book in the series by Kristin Hannah. The second book in the Firefly Lane series is titled Fly Away. The Netflix series followed the events of the first book and the second season follows the sequel. However, there are some differences between the show and the book, they do follow eac other for the most part. the biggest difference in the book is that it jumps around in time less frequently and ended with less of a cliffhnager than the first season.
We’re Reaching the End of ‘Firefly Lane,’ Netflix Viewers — Why Is It Ending?
If you positively have to know why Firefly Lane is ending, you’ve likely heard that the Netflix drama’s second season — the first part of which started streaming on Friday, December 2 — will be its last. Article continues below advertisement. “What could possibly have ended...
Tanya Could Be in Danger in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, and There's a Fan Theory About It
Tanya didn't survive The White Lotus Season 1 just to be killed off in the second season. Or, at least, that's what fans are hoping right now, as Tanya's Season 2 storyline continues to get more complicated. Her husband left their romantic vacation in Sicily to take care of alleged work back home and now, Tanya is hanging out with a group of men, including her new bestie Quentin, who may not have her best interests at heart.
The Violinist in 'A Fabled Holiday' Is a Real-Life Dancing, Violin-Playing Sensation
Christmas time is here, and we're full of Hallmark Channel holiday cheer. This time around we're focusing on the cute film A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay as Talia and Ryan Paevey as Anderson. Talia and Anderson were two childhood best friends who reunite in this heartwarming film set in a charming town where they learn the true meaning of Christmas after experiencing setbacks in their lives (because Hallmark, obviously).
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90
TikTok Creator’s Fame Quickly Turns to Notoriety After Misogynistic Past Resurfaces
We are so glad that the men finally understand that those shirtless selfies aren't for us girlies. Honestly, it's kind of a red flag. Now a man playing the piano and holding puppies? Green flag. A man holding a fish? Red flag. A man cooking the fish? Green flag. And it's all thanks to TikTok.
Spotify Wrapped Is a Year-Long Culmination of Your Regular Listening Habits
It's that time of year where everyone is sharing their Spotify Wrapped information with their friends and family. After a year of binging music, it's always nice to see where you stand in terms of what artists, albums, and songs were played the most during that time. Article continues below...
The Return of Last Gasp Has Fans Wondering — What Is the Longest ‘Survivor’ Challenge?
Episode 11 of Survivor 43 ushered in the return of one of the most difficult challenges in the time-honored reality series’ history — “Last Gasp.” Debuting in Survivor’s tenth season in Palau and reappearing in Micronesia and Caramoan, players must attempt to breathe while confined by a metal grate as the tide washes over them. And in tonight’s episode, Karla and Owen made Last Gasp history.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
29K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0