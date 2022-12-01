ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
Eater

Even Obama Knows Where the Best New Fish Spot Is in Atlanta

It’s been quite a year for Atlanta restaurateurs Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, which included the wildly successful opening of seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland (leading to a second location this fall) and the closure of critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM on Ponce. But 2022 is ending on...
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale

After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
In 'Firefly Lane' Kate and Tully Lose Their Friendship, Do They Reunite by the Book's End? (SPOILERS!)

Firefly Lane is the first book in the series by Kristin Hannah. The second book in the Firefly Lane series is titled Fly Away. The Netflix series followed the events of the first book and the second season follows the sequel. However, there are some differences between the show and the book, they do follow eac other for the most part. the biggest difference in the book is that it jumps around in time less frequently and ended with less of a cliffhnager than the first season.
Tanya Could Be in Danger in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, and There's a Fan Theory About It

Tanya didn't survive The White Lotus Season 1 just to be killed off in the second season. Or, at least, that's what fans are hoping right now, as Tanya's Season 2 storyline continues to get more complicated. Her husband left their romantic vacation in Sicily to take care of alleged work back home and now, Tanya is hanging out with a group of men, including her new bestie Quentin, who may not have her best interests at heart.
The Violinist in 'A Fabled Holiday' Is a Real-Life Dancing, Violin-Playing Sensation

Christmas time is here, and we're full of Hallmark Channel holiday cheer. This time around we're focusing on the cute film A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay as Talia and Ryan Paevey as Anderson. Talia and Anderson were two childhood best friends who reunite in this heartwarming film set in a charming town where they learn the true meaning of Christmas after experiencing setbacks in their lives (because Hallmark, obviously).
The Return of Last Gasp Has Fans Wondering — What Is the Longest ‘Survivor’ Challenge?

Episode 11 of Survivor 43 ushered in the return of one of the most difficult challenges in the time-honored reality series’ history — “Last Gasp.” Debuting in Survivor’s tenth season in Palau and reappearing in Micronesia and Caramoan, players must attempt to breathe while confined by a metal grate as the tide washes over them. And in tonight’s episode, Karla and Owen made Last Gasp history.
