Even though the fireplace has been extinguished, the stories explored in Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” live on. Co-creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has made good on his promise to unfold the mysteries set up in the first season of the YA thriller series following its cancellation by the streamer, which TheWrap exclusively reported on Thursday. Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures have been behind several beloved horror-tinged Netflix series, including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” as a result of their overall deal (now wrapping up as they head to Amazon Studios), but “The Midnight Club” marked the first show designed to be ongoing.

2 DAYS AGO