‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)

The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
‘The Midnight Club': Mike Flanagan Reveals the Full Season 2 Story, Answers Cliffhanger Questions in Wake of Netflix Cancellation

Even though the fireplace has been extinguished, the stories explored in Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” live on. Co-creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has made good on his promise to unfold the mysteries set up in the first season of the YA thriller series following its cancellation by the streamer, which TheWrap exclusively reported on Thursday. Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures have been behind several beloved horror-tinged Netflix series, including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” as a result of their overall deal (now wrapping up as they head to Amazon Studios), but “The Midnight Club” marked the first show designed to be ongoing.
Variety

‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf

Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Early Oscar Predictions: The Audience Is Staying Away From Awards Movies, But Will Voters Care?

One by one, the movies that are supposed to have been in the thick of the 2022-23 awards race have been released to a tepid reception. “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Till,” “She Said” and even the presumed front runner, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” have underperformed at the box office at a time when almost every movie underperforms, hurt by a scarcity of product that has prevented people from getting back into the filmgoing habit.
Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts

Waning interest in this season of the Netflix series compared to previous seasons may come down to casting. There has been increased interest in Netflix’s “The Crown” this year given the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. From January-October, “The Crown” had 26.7 times the average series demand globally, with a notable spike in interest in September (peaking at 59 times the average series demand).
