New ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Reveals the Netflix Franchise’s Origin Story, Teases Return of Jaskier
The four-part event series debuts on Christmas Day and is set 1200 years before the events of Henry Cavill's show
‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)
The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
‘The Midnight Club': Mike Flanagan Reveals the Full Season 2 Story, Answers Cliffhanger Questions in Wake of Netflix Cancellation
Even though the fireplace has been extinguished, the stories explored in Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” live on. Co-creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has made good on his promise to unfold the mysteries set up in the first season of the YA thriller series following its cancellation by the streamer, which TheWrap exclusively reported on Thursday. Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures have been behind several beloved horror-tinged Netflix series, including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” as a result of their overall deal (now wrapping up as they head to Amazon Studios), but “The Midnight Club” marked the first show designed to be ongoing.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
‘Tulsa King’ Showrunner Terence Winter on Embracing Sylvester Stallone’s Comedy and His Scrapped ‘Batman’ Show
The "Boardwalk Empire" alum also tells TheWrap about working through extreme conditions in Oklahoma
Paramount+ Releases ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer
The preview for the film was shown during Brazil's Comic Con Xperience (CCXP)
‘The Boys’ College Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Gets Bloody First-Look Teaser (Video)
The superhero show stars Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, in addition to featuring guest appearances from "The Boys" regulars
How ‘Head of the Class’ Creator Richard Eustis Created a Healthy Space for Female Writers Back in the ’80s | PRO Insight
When people excuse behavior toward women on shows from the '80s and '90s, saying, It was a different time, I say, Not for everyone," Lisa Rosenthal writes
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 1
From Whitney Houston to Sheryl Crow, the music has your nostalgic transport covered
Early Oscar Predictions: The Audience Is Staying Away From Awards Movies, But Will Voters Care?
One by one, the movies that are supposed to have been in the thick of the 2022-23 awards race have been released to a tepid reception. “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Till,” “She Said” and even the presumed front runner, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” have underperformed at the box office at a time when almost every movie underperforms, hurt by a scarcity of product that has prevented people from getting back into the filmgoing habit.
ABC Greenlights ‘Judgement,’ a New Pilot From ‘Charmed’ Writer Joey Falco
“Judgement,” a new pilot from “Charmed” and “Sleepy Hollow” writer Joey Falco, has found a home at ABC. The series is a legal-based soap opera centered on a law firm in Washington, D.C. “‘Judgement’ is a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing...
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Ghostly ‘Souvenir’ Sequel
Venice Film Festival 2022: Swinton takes over the role of stand-in for director Joanna Hogg while still playing the matriarch in this haunting look at parent-child bonds
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
This Spirit Awardnominated import from the Philippines suggests some bold and visionary ideas before sinking into clichs about the magic of the movies
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled by AMC+ After Renewing It 4 Months Ago
Sci-fi series was set to span six episodes and return to AMC+ in 2023.
Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts
Waning interest in this season of the Netflix series compared to previous seasons may come down to casting. There has been increased interest in Netflix’s “The Crown” this year given the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. From January-October, “The Crown” had 26.7 times the average series demand globally, with a notable spike in interest in September (peaking at 59 times the average series demand).
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Gets Full Season Order at NBC
The semi-autobiographical sitcom is getting an additional nine episodes in Season 1
‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Premiere
I hope my actions didnt distract from the films message, Peters story and just how much impact he had on the world," McFarland wrote
‘Firefly Lane’ Creator and Stars Break Down That Cliffhanger Season 2 Part 1 Ending
I wanted to break a few hearts there at the end, Maggie Friedman told TheWrap
