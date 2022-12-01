Read full article on original website
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
The Miramar Police Department announced an arrest this week in a four-decade old cold case murder, crediting advancements in DNA technology for cracking the case. Ronald E. Richards, who is currently in prison in Ohio for separate crimes, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual battery and murder for allegedly killing Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth on Jan. 22, 1980. Richards, 75, lived just 12 houses away from Fisher-Bamforth in a mobile home park. He was previously a person of interest in the case, but there was never enough evidence to make an arrest. That changed thanks to technological advancements, according to police. “Due to advancements in DNA technology and the diligence and hard work of Detective Johnathan Zeller, Ronald Eugène Richards has been indicted for sexual battery and murder,” Miramar Police Department spokesperson Tania Rues said in a statement, according to WSVN. “We are one step closer to [obtaining] justice for Evelyn.” Richards was convicted in 1982 and sentenced to 50 years for a separate murder and sexual assault out of Volusia County that took place in March 1980, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. He is currently imprisoned in Ohio for separate crimes. Fisher-Bamforth’s murder was the oldest cold case in the Miramar Police Department’s history.
