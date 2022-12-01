GOP House Judiciary Committee deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet after rapper's antisemitic outburst

The official GOP House Judiciary Committee Twitter account deleted its controversial tweet lauding Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump on Thursday. The deletion came shortly after the rapper now known as Ye appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars program alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes to proclaim his unabashed admiration for Adolf Hitler, and espouse a series of deeply antisemitic canards.

The tweet, ostensibly shared as a rallying cry of sorts for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections, had been criticized for its cryptic lack of context, and elevation of West's political profile amid his ongoing campaign of antisemitism and bigotry . The tweet remained up on the account's timeline even after Ye — newly reinstated on the social media platform — wrote that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," and later doubled down on the antisemitic rhetoric in subsequent interviews. The tweet also remained on the account's timeline after Ye, Fuentes, and Trump dined together , despite some GOP condemnations of the former president's associations with the noted antisemitic and bigoted figure.

It was only after Ye joined Jones' streaming show to declare "I like Hitler" on Thursday that the committee account removed the tweet, nearly two months after it'd been posted on Oct. 6. The committee has not offered any statement or explanation for the tweet's deletion.