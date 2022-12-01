Read full article on original website
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Early Oscar Predictions: The Audience Is Staying Away From Awards Movies, But Will Voters Care?
One by one, the movies that are supposed to have been in the thick of the 2022-23 awards race have been released to a tepid reception. “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Till,” “She Said” and even the presumed front runner, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” have underperformed at the box office at a time when almost every movie underperforms, hurt by a scarcity of product that has prevented people from getting back into the filmgoing habit.
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
This Spirit Awardnominated import from the Philippines suggests some bold and visionary ideas before sinking into clichs about the magic of the movies
‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Editor Paul Hirsch Reveals the Secret History of Those Newly Released Deleted Scenes
The Oscar-winning "Star Wars" editor also tells TheWrap about his falling out with John Hughes during post-production
How ‘Head of the Class’ Creator Richard Eustis Created a Healthy Space for Female Writers Back in the ’80s | PRO Insight
When people excuse behavior toward women on shows from the '80s and '90s, saying, It was a different time, I say, Not for everyone," Lisa Rosenthal writes
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now
Jingle all the way to your nearest streaming service for some jolly good fun
‘Wednesday’ Finale Ending Explained: Who Is the Monster?
The Netflix series' conclusion was both creepy and kooky
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)
The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
Director Laura Poitras Was Intimidated to Work With ‘Incredibly Brave’ Artist Nan Goldin on Doc ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
TheWrap magazine: "Both in the process of this film and in her own work, she goes to a place that rarely artists go to, in terms of vulnerability and honesty," Poitras told TheWrap
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 1
From Whitney Houston to Sheryl Crow, the music has your nostalgic transport covered
‘Framing Agnes’ Review: Trans Artists and Academics Bring History into the Present
Director Chase Joynt (No Ordinary Man) uses vintage gender-study interviews as a prism through which to view modern transgender lives
New York Film Critics 2022: ‘Tar’ Named Best Film
Acting winners are Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan and Keke Palmer; S.S. Rajamouli wins directing award for Indian film "RRR"
Why the New ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Needed a German Perspective on World War I
TheWrap magazine: Director Edward Berger says he wanted to infuse the classic anti-war story with "a sense of guilt, shame, terror, horror"
‘Broadway Rising’ Review: Affectionate Doc Pays Tribute to Theaters Pushing Through COVID
From the stars to the ushers, we experience a community facing the pandemic and searching for a way forward
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Stirring Doc Intertwines the DNA of Nan Goldin’s Art and Activism
Laura Poitras' Golden Lionwinner tracks the artist's life and her commitment to taking on the Sackler family's presence in the museum world
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Songwriter Ryan Tedder Reveals How He Filmed a Bootleg of the Beach Football Scene to Pen ‘I Ain’t Worried’
TheWrap magazine: "I didnt tell them I did this," the OneRepublic Grammy winner says, "but I had an iPhone so I recorded the scene while we were watching it"
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Who Dance Legend Gene Kelly Is: ‘To Hell With the Lot of You,’ Blasts Movie Twitter
The three trivia hounds couldn't name the "Singin' in the Rain" star on Thursday night's episode
‘Tár’ Director Todd Field Explains Why the End Credits Play at the Beginning of the Film
"I wanted to recalibrate the viewers expectations about hierarchy," said the writer-director
