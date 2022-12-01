Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
KHBS
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
nwahomepage.com
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright
The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
macaronikid.com
Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022
Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
Purina Presents: Meet Slim Jim in Pet of the Week
We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we'd like to introduce you to Slim Jim from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.
Arkansas Razorbacks legend Tony Cherico continues to pass it on as Bentonville assistant coach
By Steve Andrews To people of a certain age throughout Arkansas, Tony Cherico is remembered as one of the most colorful characters to ever don a Razorback football uniform. But he is also widely viewed as one of the biggest over-achievers the program has ever had. That was nearly 35 years ...
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The rink opened on Dec. 1 and will be open through Dec. 31. The...
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Arkansas football state championships at a glance
Thursday, Dec. 1 8-Man ChampionshipIzard County Consolidated 38, Rector 28 Friday, Dec. 2Class 2A ChampionshiopHazen 44, Carlisle 6 Class 7A ChampionshipBryant 36, Bentonvile 7 Saturday, Dec. 3Class 5A ChampionshipShiloh Christian vs. Little Rock Parkview, noon Class 6A ...
Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of respiratory illness
Some children's hospitals around the nation have begun to reach capacity, but Northwest Arkansas children's hospitals say that they are busy but still managing the situation effectively.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
KHBS
Rogers Christmas Parade set to march through downtown Friday
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Christmas Parade is set to roll through the streets of downtown Friday, Dec. 2. The route begins at the corner of West Poplar Street and South Fifth Street at 7 p.m. The parade will travel along West Poplar Street before taking a left turn onto South First Street. The route then heads down West Walnut Street.
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
5newsonline.com
Two extra lanes for Highway 112 proposed by ARDOT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown. The plans are to expand highway 112 from two lanes to four. ARDOT says this project will most likely start at the end of...
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
