Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year

You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright

The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
ARKANSAS STATE
macaronikid.com

Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022

Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren's ice skating rink now open

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The rink opened on Dec. 1 and will be open through Dec. 31. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Rogers Christmas Parade set to march through downtown Friday

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Christmas Parade is set to roll through the streets of downtown Friday, Dec. 2. The route begins at the corner of West Poplar Street and South Fifth Street at 7 p.m. The parade will travel along West Poplar Street before taking a left turn onto South First Street. The route then heads down West Walnut Street.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Two extra lanes for Highway 112 proposed by ARDOT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown. The plans are to expand highway 112 from two lanes to four. ARDOT says this project will most likely start at the end of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR

