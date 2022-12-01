ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041sK9_0jUEvqNJ00

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night.

Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat fared well in Butler’s absence _ they were 3-4 _ but are ready to have back their No. 1 player.

“He's one of the best players in the league,” Strus said. “How can you not want him on the floor with us? Hopefully, he can come back. We're all excited for him to come back. We can use him out there for sure.”

The returns of Middleton and Butler will shake things up in the Eastern Conference. Even though center Bam Adebayo has been impressive of late, Butler is the undisputed leader for the Heat. The Heat missed their superstar in the lineup.

The same goes for Middleton, the No. 2 player for the Bucks since 2017. Many felt they would have made the Finals last year if not for his injury. A three-time All-Star, he averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled in the postseason without Middleton and the Bucks were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round. A healthy Middleton puts the Bucks in position to compete for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are only 2.5 games behind the Celtics.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes jaw-dropping play on LeBron James

While there are plenty of great plays to choose from, the signature moment in the magnificent career of LeBron James may have come in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. With his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors locked in offensive slumps, LeBron chased down Golden State’s Andre Iguodala, blocking what would have Read more... The post Giannis Antetokounmpo makes jaw-dropping play on LeBron James appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy