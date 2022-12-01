ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright

The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
BENTONVILLE, AR
macaronikid.com

Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022

Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring

Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Two extra lanes for Highway 112 proposed by ARDOT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown. The plans are to expand highway 112 from two lanes to four. ARDOT says this project will most likely start at the end of...
