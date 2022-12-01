Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright
The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Purina Presents: Meet Slim Jim in Pet of the Week
We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we'd like to introduce you to Slim Jim from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.
macaronikid.com
Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022
Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Arkansas Razorbacks legend Tony Cherico continues to pass it on as Bentonville assistant coach
By Steve Andrews To people of a certain age throughout Arkansas, Tony Cherico is remembered as one of the most colorful characters to ever don a Razorback football uniform. But he is also widely viewed as one of the biggest over-achievers the program has ever had. That was nearly 35 years ...
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring
Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
JJ’s Live announces ‘Lit Up at Live’ Christmas pop-up bar
JJ's Live is looking to provide some Christmas cheer with their new themed pop-up bar "Lit Up at Live."
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
5newsonline.com
Two extra lanes for Highway 112 proposed by ARDOT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown. The plans are to expand highway 112 from two lanes to four. ARDOT says this project will most likely start at the end of...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. San Jose State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #11 Arkansas Razorbacks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with the...
Arkansas inmate escapes from jail for the third time in 2 years
VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate has escaped from an area jail for the third time in two years. Deputies say Jeromy Call escaped from the Crawford County Jail between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Crawford County Chief Brad Wiley, Call escaped through...
