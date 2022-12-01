Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati Bengals to three-point win over Kansas City Chiefs
A masterclass from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow helped propel the Bengals past the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.Early touchdowns from Burrow and Tee Higgins lifted Cincinnati to a 14-10 half-time lead, before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs exploded for a 14-point third quarter.A field goal at the start of the fourth brought the Bengals back within four, and they regained the lead with eight minutes to go when Burrow found Chris Evans in the end zone.Evans puts us back in the lead 👏 #KCvsCIN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/O0N6L53kdE— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2022Cincinnati’s defence then held strong down the...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Knew What to Expect
Jaylon Johnson knew Justin Fields' toughness and expected he would find a way to play against Green Bay, just as he knew Aaron Rodgers would play.
Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win
Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards to lead the Bills (9-3) to their third straight win. James Cook rushed for a game-high 64 yards on 14 carries, and Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson, the reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month, detailed his touchdown vs. the Eagles.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
What Should The Packers Do At QB?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they believe the Green Bay Packers should do at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit
With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew to a full ensemble with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott joining in the Dallas chorus singing Beckham's praises. ...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
783
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0