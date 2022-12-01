Miami Ranked No. 7 in Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

The Hurricanes have recruited themselves into an elite category, but with many targets’ decisions’ looming, could Miami move into the top 5?

Although the on-field results were unimpressive this year, Mario Cristobal has been working non-stop off the field and has Miami in the running for many elite targets, with plenty more committed.

In terms of SI99 recruits committed, a heavy factor in determining class ranking order, Miami is up there with the most elite of teams. Here’s a look at how the top ten rankings shake out, based on Thursday's Top 25 update .

Alabama (8 SI99 Recruits) Notre Dame (8 SI99 Recruits) Texas (8 SI99 Recruits) Georgia (7 SI99 Recruits) Ohio State (7 SI99 Recruits) LSU (4 SI99 Recruits) Miami (6 SI99 Recruits) Tennessee (SI99 Recruits) Clemson (4 SI99 Recruits) Florida (4 SI99 Recruits)

Based on the number of SI99 recruits committed, Miami has already established itself as one of the nation’s elite in that regard. The SI99 recruits committed to Miami are Cormani McClain (CB, No. 2 prospect), Francis Mauigoa (IOL, No. 13), Jayden Wayne (DE, No. 37), Malik Bryant (DE/OLB, No. 44), Raul Aguirre (LB, No. 91) and Nathaniel Joseph (WR, No. 97).

The group that Miami has committed is a strong, solid group that endured a lackluster year from their eventual college team. The loyalty of the group is something that has kept many of them together, but also buying into what Cristobal is selling.

The 2023 class suffered its first major loss in quarterback Jaden Rashada (No. 7) who flipped to Florida on Nov. 10. However, Cristobal is getting back into a groove after flipping a Michigan commit.

“Things appear back on track for Mario Cristobal and company, as it flipped Michigan commitment Collins Acheampong at the end of November,” wrote SI All-American analyst John Garcia Jr. “The latest chatter suggests another defensive line flip could be on the way by week's end.”

With other recruits like Rueben Bain (DE, No. 66) and Samson Okunlola (OT, No. 5) undecided but strongly considering the Hurricanes, Miami could end up with a strong haul on both the offensive and defensive line.

There are other committed recruits that Miami has been working behind the scenes such as Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss and South Carolina commit Xzavier McLeod.

