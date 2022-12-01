Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
foxsanantonio.com
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street. Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
Grand jury indicts San Antonio officer accused of shooting Erik Cantu for attempted murder
District Attorney Joe Gonzales told reporters that his office will seek the maximum punishment against the former officer.
KSAT 12
2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
Girlfriend of San Antonio teen Erik Cantu retains high-profile attorney Ben Crump after police shooting
Crump, who's also representing Cantu, has said he only takes cases that 'shock the conscience' of the American people.
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
KSAT 12
Lead investigator tells jurors that ex-Border Patrol agent admits to killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – One of the lead investigators looking into the deaths of four prostitutes in Laredo testified late Thursday afternoon that the suspect in the killings admitted to the slayings. “I’m the one who did it,” Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office said on the...
KSAT 12
‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.
Texas Woman Torches Boyfriend’s House After Woman Answers His Phone
Jealousy takes on many forms but for one Texas woman, it meant committing a couple of felonies. According to NBC DFW, a central Texas woman is facing felony charges after she set her boyfriend's house on fire after a woman answered his phone. The 23-year-old woman was video-calling her boyfriend...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
Argument after basketball game leads to two men being shot, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument after a basketball game led to two men being shot Friday night, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Hart Avenue for a shooting. Police said a group of people were at the...
KSAT 12
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases of firearms around San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the Bexar County Jail after being caught trying to purchase firearms with stolen credit cards around town, according to San Antonio police. David Melendez, 32, and Ramon Garcia, 28, were arrested Thursday without incident. For the last week, SAPD’s Financial Crimes...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times for not ‘helping her with the bills,’ SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times after she accused him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree...
KTSA
Two men arrested, charged with trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards in San Antonio are facing charges. David Melendez and Ramon Garcia were apprehended Thursday after a week-long investigation focused on reports of credit card abuse and fraudulent identification while purchasing guns. San...
