ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Flu season continues ramping up as post holiday cases tally up

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKiWS_0jUEtJl600

Flu season continues to ramp up 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- As of Monday, there have been just shy of 1,150 hospitalizations for flu in the state of Minnesota since the start of this flu season, with expectations high that they will continue to rise following the Thanksgiving holiday.

With 1,147 hospitalizations so far, that figure has already surpassed the number of flu hospitalizations from the last two flu seasons combined.

The number of school outbreaks has now reached over 700, as well. There have also been 14 long-term care outbreaks.

The state's classification for outpatient flu-like illnesses has gone from "low" to "high."

According to the Minnesota Department of Health , about one in three molecular laboratory tests are coming back positive for influenza. The most common strain in the last week was either the A strain or unknown.

Comments / 0

Related
b93radio.com

Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation

You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
willmarradio.com

COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities

(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
mprnews.org

Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers

The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
Bring Me The News

COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
CBS Minnesota

Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use, says DNR

MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota's snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state's trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use.  To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially crossing wetlands. There needs to be about 12 inches of snow for packing and grooming. And a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice is recommended for riding on lakes.The DNR also says to make sure your registrations are current, and snowmobiles are in good operating order before hitting the trails.
kduz.com

Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN

(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
Bring Me The News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
KAAL-TV

Minnesota’s medical cannabis program adds 2 new conditions

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced on Wednesday they will add two new qualifying conditions to the state’s medical cannabis program. MDH will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in the program. Under state law, the new conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
KARE 11

Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
boreal.org

Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
Minnesota Reformer

15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11

The union representing 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area on Thursday announced a strike beginning Dec. 11, the second strike in recent months. Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and at two Essentia Health hospitals will strike until Dec. 31, while nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two […] The post 15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
KIMT

Light wintry mix possible Monday morning

A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
William Davis

MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.
Fun 104.3

Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]

We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
klfdradio.com

Live Well at Home Grants

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
106K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy