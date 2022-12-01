ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Grand jury indicts former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
Erik Cantu was released from University Hospital last week.
The former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting 17-year-old motorist Erik Cantu in October has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury, KSAT reports .

James Brennand, then a rookie officer, fired multiple times at the unarmed teen in a McDonald's Parking lot on Oct. 2, leaving him critically wounded. Brennand was fired from the department three days later and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.


An attorney representing Brennand confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that the former officer had been indicted by a grand jury. However, he told the station he was unsure whether the charges against his client had changed.

Cantu spent weeks on life support following the incident and was recently released from University Hospital. Brennand, who confronted Cantu because he thought the youth evaded him the night before, is out on a $200,000 bond.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update regarding Brennand's indictment at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 10

user
3d ago

GOOD GAWD!!!!!!! ENOUGH WITH THIS STUPID KID ALREADY!!!!!! There are other MUCH MUCH more important things in the world. He broke the law, got caught, got shot, end of story!!!!!! Move on already.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bossip

F12: Cop Who Shot Erik Cantu In McDonald’s Parking Lot Indicted For Attempted Murder, Cantu Released From Hospital

Seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand while he sat unarmed in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s. Video of the incident went viral and has likely been viewed millions of times at this point. Cantu has been on life support since Oct. 2 but according to NBCNews, the teenager was finally been released from the hospital just days before Thanksgiving after fighting for his life for almost two whole months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
832
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy