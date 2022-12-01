Grand jury indicts former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen
The former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting 17-year-old motorist Erik Cantu in October has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury, KSAT reports .
James Brennand, then a rookie officer, fired multiple times at the unarmed teen in a McDonald's Parking lot on Oct. 2, leaving him critically wounded. Brennand was fired from the department three days later and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
An attorney representing Brennand confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that the former officer had been indicted by a grand jury. However, he told the station he was unsure whether the charges against his client had changed.
Cantu spent weeks on life support following the incident and was recently released from University Hospital. Brennand, who confronted Cantu because he thought the youth evaded him the night before, is out on a $200,000 bond.
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update regarding Brennand's indictment at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
James Brennand, then a rookie officer, fired multiple times at the unarmed teen in a McDonald's Parking lot on Oct. 2, leaving him critically wounded. Brennand was fired from the department three days later and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
An attorney representing Brennand confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that the former officer had been indicted by a grand jury. However, he told the station he was unsure whether the charges against his client had changed.
Cantu spent weeks on life support following the incident and was recently released from University Hospital. Brennand, who confronted Cantu because he thought the youth evaded him the night before, is out on a $200,000 bond.
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update regarding Brennand's indictment at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 10