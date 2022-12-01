ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Maui family-owned Espresso Mafia serves up coffee, community at new spot in Makawao

At one of the more popular local coffee spot Upcountry, it’s hard to say what customers like better: the drinks or the owners. “The coffee is delicious, and the other thing I love about this place is the vibe. They’re so friendly and they’re really great people,” said Alfonso Segreti, who regularly drives from Kula to Makawao to get a decaf honey cream latte — even though he hasn’t had caffeine in four years.
mauinow.com

New outlook shows Maui County may get a break from the worst drought in state

A national climate prediction report released Thursday shows relief may be ahead for Maui County, which has been suffering from the worst drought conditions in the state. Drought will likely be alleviated in Maui County and around Hawaiʻi this month, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s December 2022 Drought Outlook.
mauinow.com

Donate books to MEO Head Start families at Barnes & Noble holiday drive

Donors to Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive will gift a book, reading and travels to imaginary realms to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool children and their families, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet and provide holiday gifts. The public has until Dec. 9 to make...
the university of hawai'i system

Maunaloa eruption is living lab for UH Hilo students and researchers

The eruption of Maunaloa has created a fiery living laboratory and real world classroom for students, faculty and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. Steve Lundblad, a geology professor, took his introductory geology class on an excursion two days after the first fissure opened to safely view the flow from Saddle Road. They based their observations at Gilbert Kahele Park.
KITV.com

Maui County launches new online payment portal for MCTAT

MAUI COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax (MCTAT) is now in effect. The new portal launched Thursday, Dec. 1 is expected to streamline the payment process and is more user-friendly.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct

It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
mauinow.com

Another former Maui County official charged with taking bribes

Another former Maui County official with the Maui County Department of Environmental Management is the latest individual to be charged with taking bribes in a scheme tied to Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. Wilfred Tamayo Savella, 71, of Maui County, was charged with accepting bribes from Choy by “initiating, awarding and/or...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ex-Maui County official charged in connection to long-running bribery scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The feds have charged Thursday a former Maui County environmental management official in connection to a long-running bribery scandal involving businessman Milton Choy. The feds alleged that Wilfredo Tamayo Savella accepted about $40,000 in bribes from Choy between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors said the bribers were made...
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...

