mauinow.com
Maui family-owned Espresso Mafia serves up coffee, community at new spot in Makawao
At one of the more popular local coffee spot Upcountry, it’s hard to say what customers like better: the drinks or the owners. “The coffee is delicious, and the other thing I love about this place is the vibe. They’re so friendly and they’re really great people,” said Alfonso Segreti, who regularly drives from Kula to Makawao to get a decaf honey cream latte — even though he hasn’t had caffeine in four years.
mauinow.com
Pedal Imua alerts motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be looping West Maui today
Pedal Imua is alerting motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be on the road this morning for a 60-mile trek looping around West Maui Mountains in an event to support local children facing hardships. The fourth annual Pedal Imua will begin at 7 a.m., where cyclists leave Imua Discovery Garden...
Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens to receive facelift
The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Maui County will be repairing the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens from Monday, Dec. 12 through June 2023.
mauinow.com
New outlook shows Maui County may get a break from the worst drought in state
A national climate prediction report released Thursday shows relief may be ahead for Maui County, which has been suffering from the worst drought conditions in the state. Drought will likely be alleviated in Maui County and around Hawaiʻi this month, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s December 2022 Drought Outlook.
mauinow.com
Donate books to MEO Head Start families at Barnes & Noble holiday drive
Donors to Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive will gift a book, reading and travels to imaginary realms to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool children and their families, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet and provide holiday gifts. The public has until Dec. 9 to make...
mauinow.com
New, statewide juried ‘MACC Biennial’ exhibit on Maui issues call to artists for 2023 show
Contemporary artists based in Hawaiʻi are sought for a new, statewide juried biennial exhibition at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery from July 5 to Aug. 26. The exhibition, titled “MACC Biennial,” is an opportunity for artists living in Hawai’i to showcase their “strongest, most innovative...
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chip Inc. is closing
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chips Company will be closing up shop on Dec. 15.
the university of hawai'i system
Maunaloa eruption is living lab for UH Hilo students and researchers
The eruption of Maunaloa has created a fiery living laboratory and real world classroom for students, faculty and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. Steve Lundblad, a geology professor, took his introductory geology class on an excursion two days after the first fissure opened to safely view the flow from Saddle Road. They based their observations at Gilbert Kahele Park.
KITV.com
Maui County launches new online payment portal for MCTAT
MAUI COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax (MCTAT) is now in effect. The new portal launched Thursday, Dec. 1 is expected to streamline the payment process and is more user-friendly.
Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct
It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
mauinow.com
Another former Maui County official charged with taking bribes
Another former Maui County official with the Maui County Department of Environmental Management is the latest individual to be charged with taking bribes in a scheme tied to Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. Wilfred Tamayo Savella, 71, of Maui County, was charged with accepting bribes from Choy by “initiating, awarding and/or...
KITV.com
Volunteer group that cleans illegal dumping on Maui road puts out a call for help
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Illegal dumping has plagued Pulehu Road for years and, ironically, the littering is happening near the island's main landfill. "I mean people, you would be surprised, they throw their washing machines, they leave their cars," area councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-Maui County official charged in connection to long-running bribery scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The feds have charged Thursday a former Maui County environmental management official in connection to a long-running bribery scandal involving businessman Milton Choy. The feds alleged that Wilfredo Tamayo Savella accepted about $40,000 in bribes from Choy between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors said the bribers were made...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
