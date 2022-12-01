Read full article on original website
December Art Walk information
The monthly Claremont Art Walk returns Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature several artists throughout the Village and at Memorial Park. Here’s the lineup:. The Button Box Museum, located in the Bunny Gunner westside walkway, 230 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, presents “The Pearlies.”
Tree lighting, Santa kick off holiday season in Village
Santa Claus gets in close to hear the Christmas wishes of a youngster Friday during the holiday promenade and tree lighting ceremony in the Claremont Village. A large crowd braved cool temps to take in the holiday spirit, which culminated with the lighting of the tree in front of the Claremont Depot. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
El Roble student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school
An El Roble Intermediate School student was arrested by Claremont police Friday for bringing a replica gun to school. After being called by school officials at 12:15 p.m., police arrested a 12-year-old Claremont boy for being in possession of an airsoft gun on school grounds. The student was taken to the Claremont police station, cited and released to the custody of a guardian. The official police report has not yet been written, so the exact charge is not known, said CPD Lieutenant Jason Walters.
Claremont Police Department toy drive is underway
The Claremont Police Department and Keeping the Good in our Neighborhood will partner for a toy drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17 at the CPD headquarters, 570 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. Folks can also drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys before December 17 during CPD...
