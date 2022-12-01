An El Roble Intermediate School student was arrested by Claremont police Friday for bringing a replica gun to school. After being called by school officials at 12:15 p.m., police arrested a 12-year-old Claremont boy for being in possession of an airsoft gun on school grounds. The student was taken to the Claremont police station, cited and released to the custody of a guardian. The official police report has not yet been written, so the exact charge is not known, said CPD Lieutenant Jason Walters.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO