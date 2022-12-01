ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes

After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […]
BOULDER, CO
‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game

What a roller-coaster ride it has been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022. Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
LINCOLN, NE
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah

USC football entered Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss

USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams' hamstring injury is deemed "significant." With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 reasons Deion Sanders will succeed at Colorado

While conference championships dominated most college football headlines this weekend, the biggest name on the coaching market made waves as well. Deion “Primetime” Sanders, former NFL legend and Jackson State head coach, officially accepted the same position at Colorado. Sanders, who had a 27-5 record in three seasons at Jackson State, became one of the hottest coaching prospects, and now he has a Power Five gig.
BOULDER, CO
Jim Leonhard makes huge decision after Luke Fickell hire

Former Wisconsin interim football head coach Jim Leonhard will return to the Badgers as the team's defensive coordinator under head coach Luke Fickell, according to a Sunday report from Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Badgers beat reporter Jeff Potrykus. It is unclear whether Mike Tressel, Fickell's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with...
MADISON, WI
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season's CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game

Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football's head coaching job following Jackson State's SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […]
JACKSON, MS
Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams played only a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. And the ravenous Lions crowd begged to see more of the promising rookie receiver. Detroit didn't need to give Williams a ton of action on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 340 yards as his team blew out the Jacksonville […]
DETROIT, MI
49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Just a couple hours after […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
