Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes
After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game
What a roller-coaster ride it has been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022. Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday […] The post ‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah
USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEC commissioner reveals opinion on Alabama, Tennessee, LSU’s College Football Playoff chances
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently said that Tennessee and Alabama football deserve College Football Playoff consideration. He added that LSU also should merit consideration if they defeat Georgia, per Ross Dellenger. “I look at the rigor of our league, and we have teams ranked No. 6 and No. 7 that...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Big Ten commissioner doubles down on Ohio State College Football Playoff take
Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
3 reasons Deion Sanders will succeed at Colorado
While conference championships dominated most college football headlines this weekend, the biggest name on the coaching market made waves as well. Deion “Primetime” Sanders, former NFL legend and Jackson State head coach, officially accepted the same position at Colorado. Sanders, who had a 27-5 record in three seasons at Jackson State, became one of the hottest coaching prospects, and now he has a Power Five gig.
Jim Leonhard makes huge decision after Luke Fickell hire
Former Wisconsin interim football head coach Jim Leonhard will return to the Badgers as the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Luke Fickell, according to a Sunday report from Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Badgers beat reporter Jeff Potrykus. It is unclear whether Mike Tressel, Fickell’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with...
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season’s CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game
Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams played only a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. And the ravenous Lions crowd begged to see more of the promising rookie receiver. Detroit didn’t need to give Williams a ton of action on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 340 yards as his team blew out the Jacksonville […] The post Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Just a couple hours after […] The post 49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Kansas City's Justin Reid apologizes for not giving Bengals' Hayden Hurst proper respect
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid made headlines last week with remarks he made about the Cincinnati Bengals' receiving corps - specifically tight end Hayden Hurst, as Reid later clarified. Reid offered an explanation and apology after the Chiefs' 27-24 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0