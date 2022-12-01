Popular Boston Chinese Restaurant Closes After More Than 20 Years In Business

China House, the popular Chinese takeout restaurant in Boston's North End, has closed. The owners of the 331 North Hanover Store store broke the news on their website Thursday, Dec. 1

"We are now closed," they wrote. "A big THANK YOU to all our customers for the support and patronage over our 20+ years of business."

China House boasted a 4-star rating on Yelp and has dozens of positive reviews. Most cited the large portions, low prices, and friendly customer service as high points.

Some people left thank yous to the restaurant on the review site as word trickled out about the closure.

"Will miss this place," one reviewer wrote. "... They made things fresh for you, not pre-cooked. I hope that other places I go to ... (give) service like China House."

Boston Restaurant Talk broke the news about the eatery's demise.