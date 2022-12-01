CEP Renewables, CS Energy, Terrasmart, Lindsay Precast and NJR Clean Energy Ventures have completed the largest landfill solar project in North America. The 25.6 MW DC solar project is located in Mount Olive, N.J. It has enabled the township to recoup nearly $2.3 million in past taxes while at the same time transitioning the former Combe Fill North Landfill Superfund site into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset.

2 DAYS AGO