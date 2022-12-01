Read full article on original website
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
Melodies and Maladies: Course bridges music, medicine
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Some of the world's most renowned composers and the ailments that may have caused their deaths are being studied by students in Berks County. The unique, four-session course — called "Melodies and Maladies" — is being offered by Drexel College of Medicine at Tower Health in Wyomissing. It is teaching the students about renowned composers like Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Beethoven and Chopin.
Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
Popup Christmas show draws crowd at Peddler's Village
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Peddler's Village was rocking to the sound of the holidays this weekend. "The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" drew a large crowd at the shopping area in Bucks County on Sunday. The pop-up show featured musicians portraying Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
Musikfest, heading into its 40th year, unveils new poster art
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With the cold weather and holiday season kicking in, Musikfest in Bethlehem may be the last thing on your mind. But organizers are already gearing up for next year. It feels like Musikfest just ended. But for organizers planning the enormous, 10-day festival in Bethlehem, it's never...
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
Combined holiday celebration to be held in Hazleton Wednesday
Community members are invited to ring in the holiday season with the City of Hazleton and its partners for a combined holiday celebration on Wednesday at City Hall block, 40 N. Church St., from 4 to 9 p.m. The mayor’s office is collaborating with CAN DO, the Greater Hazleton Chamber...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
69 News at 6:00 - Hunterdon County, New Jersey needs to have conversations about race
A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story. Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved...
How Third Street Alliance, extra generosity lifts families through the holidays
EASTON, Pa. -Inflation and rising housing costs have made it even more difficult for families facing homelessness to find a permanent spot. Throw the holidays into that mix and it can make it a very hard month. Organizations like Third Street Alliance for Women and Children are carrying many through.
Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
Quakertown celebrates Christmas tree lighting
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Christmas spirit is burning bright in Quakertown Friday night. The borough held its tree lighting festival at Triangle Park. The festival included lots of activities for families, including live music, train rides, vendors, and much more.
Animals march the streets of Montgomery County
PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
Animals killed in fire at wildlife rehab center
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a building housing animals at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, emergency dispatchers said. A person who works at the center says all of the animals in...
Restaurants in Berks opening early Saturday, add special deals ahead of World Cup match
The United State's Men's National Team is just hours away from its clash with the Netherlands, and a number of restaurants - Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing and P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township, to name two - will be opening early so crowds have a place to cheer on Team USA.
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ.
READING, Pa. — A former Kutztown University student is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an exchange of gunfire inside a student housing complex near the university's campus last month. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday morning at the Berks County...
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Chief Friel to serve as President of Police Chief’s Association of Bucks Co.
A new President was sworn in to serve in the role for the Police Chief’s Association of Bucks County. Chief Daniel J. Friel was sworn in last week. He is the Chief of the Warrington Twp. Police Department. Chief Friel has served on the Executive Board for the past...
