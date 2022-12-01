The devastated father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves revealed during a candlelight vigil Wednesday night that she died in the same bed as her longtime best friend, Madison Mogen. “These girls were absolutely beautiful. They’ve been friends since sixth grade… Every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” Steve Goncalves told a crowd of about 1,000 people at the campus. “They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges and they came here together, they eventually get into the same apartment together,” he said inside the school’s Kibbie Dome,...

3 DAYS AGO