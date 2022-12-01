ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
koze.com

Lewiston Man Arrested After Firearm Allegedly Fired During Domestic Argument

LEWISTON, ID – A 29-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Saturday evening following a call for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm which was fired. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F at about 6:04 p.m.
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collect more information in U of I murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is still trying to find the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students around three weeks ago. As police continue to investigate, MPD says detectives have gotten the following: Over 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.us More than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 Over 1,084 digital media submissions to...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Purchase of Asotin County Land on Agenda For WDFW Next Week

CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in Clarkston next week to discuss a variety of topics – including the potential purchase of a piece of Asotin County land to allow for public use recreation. The meeting, set for December 8th through the 10th, will take place at the Clarkston Event Center at 841 6th Street.
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Detectives in Quadruple Murder Case Beginning to Receive Crime Lab Results

UPDATE (12/01/22):. Detectives have begun receiving testing and analysis results from crime lab scientists with the Idaho State Police Forensic Services. An updated release from the Moscow Police Department on Thursday states that in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, specific results from the testing and analysis will not be released. As additional tests are completed, those results will also be provided to detectives.
New York Post

Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves was murdered while in bed with best friend

The devastated father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves revealed during a candlelight vigil Wednesday night that she died in the same bed as her longtime best friend, Madison Mogen. “These girls were absolutely beautiful. They’ve been friends since sixth grade… Every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” Steve Goncalves told a crowd of about 1,000 people at the campus. “They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges and they came here together, they eventually get into the same apartment together,” he said inside the school’s Kibbie Dome,...
newsnationnow.com

Victim’s father: Two Idaho students died together

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor the University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental home Nov. 13. A county coroner’s preliminary report determined that the students — identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
The Associated Press

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your...
pullmanradio.com

Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case

Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office

LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
