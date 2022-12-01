ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

How Calik Completely Biodegrades Fabrics in 210 Days

By Christopher Blomquist
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzpjz_0jUEmygi00

Calik Denim ’s latest technology is kind of dirty–in a good way.

The eco-conscious Turkish mill introduced its new innovation B210 at Kingpins Amsterdam in October where it unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2024 fabric collection. The product, a combination of unique yarn technology with a special finishing process, is named B210 as it allows fabric to biodegrade in nature by more than 99 percent in just 210 days.

Serhat Karaduman, CEO of Calik Denim, said it took about three years of trial and error to perfect B210. He added that it took a while to develop because “the results of the tests [210 days] take about seven months for each trial.”

Players all along the denim supply chain are investing in biodegradable solutions. In 2019, Candiani developed its first biodegradable stretch denim made with plant-based Coreva technology. Meanwhile, Lenzing Group, a global provider of wood-based specialty fibers, has received scientific proof of the biodegradability of its fibers. Academic research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California in San Diego confirmed that wood-based cellulosic fibers biodegrade in the ocean within a short period of time at the end of their life cycle, making them a better alternative to fossil-based fibers .

Calik’s B210 technology is unique in that it can be applied to fabrics containing synthetic fiber and of all types of elasticity and non-denim textiles as well. However, certain fabric coatings are still incompatible with it. Baltaci noted that laundering the fabric speeds up its biodegradability.

The process is not applicable to all-cotton denim as it is simply not needed according to Calik. “In rigid, there is no special process we do to denim with 100 percent cotton content; it dissolves in about six months anyway,” said Karaduman.

He added that brands such as Hugo Boss, Banana Republic, Kings of Indigo and Mavi have shown interest in the technology and that the price difference between standard fabrics and those with B210 depend “entirely on the content of the fabric and the innovation so we can’t give exact [cost] information.”

“We offered a fabric family under the B210 concept but this is an innovation that can be applied all Calik Denim fabrics. At the first stage, we proceed according to customer needs,” he said. “We continue our new fabric tests. Our long-term goal is to have all our fabrics with this feature.”

Karaduman said Calik plans to promote B210 to consumers as well as brands. “We believe that the end consumer will also enthusiastically want to be included in this circle, as the innovation contributes [positively] to the global climate crisis and the circular economy due to its nature. Beyond being the producer side of the business, we are also very excited as individual consumers,” he said.

“Many global brands that are our customers, after seeing the test results of this B210 innovation, excitedly rolled up their sleeves to launch their collections in this technology to the market,” Karaduman added. “We, as their solution partner, aim to raise awareness in the end consumer and to tell them the contribution of this technology to nature in the best way possible. We are planning brand new campaigns and we are very excited about it.”

Calik will continue to develop the solution in the hopes of discovering even faster results Karaduman said.

Asked whether he actually expects people to bury their old apparel made with B210, he replied, “Definitely! This is the easiest way to test this technology.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Denim PV: Navigating Cultural Shifts and Post-Pandemic Opportunities

The pandemic and subsequent shutdowns unnerved the global denim industry. Often described as a living fabric that reflects the life of the wearer, denim fell to the wayside as consumers sought comfort in loungewear, sweatpants, and leggings.  However, the industry’s bounce back as a new trend cycle and consumers’ rekindled love for durable and timeless design served as a reminder of its resilience.  “As we continue to face new challenges, we only need look back to see where we’ve been in denim and what it’s overcome and what has stuck for over the decades,” said Nia Silva, Fashion Snoops materials director.  At Denim...
Sourcing Journal

XDD REUSE Takes On Cotton Traceability in Denim Production

Circularity has become a popular topic within denim production in recent years, but it is becoming even more apparent that traceability is pivotal to discovering and solving the root environmental problems manufacturing can bring. In the denim industry, all conversation goes back to cotton, the main raw material that comprises the popular fabric. Upon launching its XDD REUSE tracing process, XDD Textile wanted to answer a serious question within denim circles: how could traceability be improved in the cotton production and recycling processes? XDD Textile takes pre-consumer waste collected from the mill’s partner garment factory to be regenerated and respun into good-as-new...
Sourcing Journal

Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment

Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Sourcing Journal

Burberry Shoes and Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said will leverage the brand’s “Britishness” and connection with British design, craft and culture to become a true powerhouse in luxury. The company want sales of higher margin accessories including handbags and shoes to account for more than half of the total in the near term. In a Nutshell: “Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results. Our focus in this next phase is on growth and acceleration,” Akeroyd said on Thursday when the company reported first half results. Akeroyd joined the fashion...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Mass Shooting, $100,000 Nike Theft Hit Ahead of Black Friday

Once upon a time, the biggest fears about Black Friday were bleary-eyed shoppers camped out all night, hellbent on being first through the doors to snag that Tickle Me Elmo or ugly Christmas sweater, and ready to grapple with anyone who would dare beat them to it. Nowadays, however, Black Friday fears are nothing to laugh at. Just days before the busiest shopping day of the year, a gunman believed to be a former employee opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four more at a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart before turning the gun on himself. Police have yet to release the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Trends to Watch

At the recent Interwoven home textiles market in High Point, N.C., fabric designers and trend watchers gave attendees a peek into the future of interiors. From hot colors to pattern and texture shifts, these tastemakers offered a glimpse at what’s next. And according to the experts, these four trends are poised to influence home furnishings and decor for the next few years. Complex Colors Single-tone colors are taking a backseat to richer, multidimensional hues. Neutrals can trend warm or cool, with hints of everything from blue and green to yellow and pink. “These colors have a little bit of something else going on...
HIGH POINT, NC
AOL Corp

Spanx's 'perfect dresses' are ultra-flattering and are on sale for Black Friday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone wants it, and everyone’s been looking for...
Sourcing Journal

DL1961 Styles Snow Bunnies With Denim Skiwear

DL1961 is hitting the slopes this winter. The New York-based vertically integrated denim brand has just launched a six-piece collaborative women’s collection with skiwear brand Perfect Moment that can outfit jibbers in jeanswear. All rendered in denim, the collection includes a belted ski suit, two versions of bootcut ski pants with padded knees, two puffer jackets filled with down and feathers and a Trucker style jacket. The fabrics, which are all cotton and Lycra blends, are wax coated for water repellency. Offered in two washes—a dark rinse and a mid wash—the pieces feature Perfect Moment’s signature houndstooth patterns and star motifs. The...
Sourcing Journal

How Tencel Became Denim’s Go-To Ingredient

It’s not easy for a new fiber to make a dent in an industry as cotton rich as denim, but after 30 years Lenzing Group’s Tencel lyocell has a first-row seat in the category’s sustainability and comfort overhaul. Made with sustainably-sourced natural raw wood and produced using environmentally responsible processes, Tencel lyocell have become an ingredient brand synonymous in the denim sector for its low amounts of water, low carbon footprint and softness.  “Today, many brands are committing time and effort to sourcing innovative materials that are durable and ethically made. But not every innovative material fits the bill,” said Berke Aydemir,...
ALABAMA STATE
WWD

Zara Is Taking Over Thrift Stores, Says Report

Zara is top of the thrift pile, according to a new report. A report from charity-linked discount finder Savoo named Zara the most popular secondhand brand, with more than 670,000 listings across the major resale platforms. Other ranked brands by listings volume include Nike, Adidas, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Asos, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School Virtually Zara’s popularity reigns across Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective (though the platform recently pledged to ban fast fashion by 2025) and Asos Marketplace. Out of all the...
Sourcing Journal

Supreme and True Religion Go Gaga for Gore-Tex

True Religion and Supreme have reteamed for a Fall 2022 sequel. For the brands’ second collaborative collection, they turned to the active and outdoor categories for inspiration. The lineup includes 22 men’s items spanning heavy fleece with a potassium spray wash technique to ’90s-inspired fits designed with denim, twill and Gore-Tex, a breathable, waterproof fabric membrane that is used for all-weather performance garments. It is also windproof, lightweight and very durable. The Gore-Tex assortment includes hoodies, bomber jackets, jeans and accessories in a palette that spans from denim blue to red, black and white. Prices range from $98 for a...
Hypebae

Eckhaus Latta's FW22 Footwear Collection Is Finally Here

Bicoastal brand Eckhaus Latta has unveiled its brand-new footwear collection, debuting a myriad of exciting mules, platform boots and sculptural clogs to celebrate its ten year anniversary. Standouts from the 12-piece collection include a wealth of different silhouettes and finishes, delivering something exciting for everyone. Toadstool clogs as Eckhaus Latta...
Sourcing Journal

Maritas Eyes Regenerative Cotton in Push to ‘Rejuvenate’ Denim

Maritaş Denim is turning to regenerative agriculture in its goal to “Rejuvenate Denim,” debuting regenerative cotton in its upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The SS-24 collection builds on the REJUVENATE concept, which consists of different compositions of regenerative cotton and various construction, Maritaş’ previously released concepts including sustainable stretch solution CYCLE-FX and the clay-based pigment collection Terra Denim. But for Maritaş Denim, the integrated yarn spinning and weaving mill said these lines are just the beginning for the company as it seeks to manufacture more sustainable products for its customers. The Turkey-based manufacturer believes that its vision for a sustainable future for people...
ktalnews.com

Best Levi’s jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Sees New Trend Emerging

A new non-denim bottoms trend seems to be emerging at the parent of Abercrombie, Hollister and Gilly Hicks. In a Nutshell: Abercrombie women’s sales were “off the charts,” Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz told Sourcing Journal in a telephone interview. “She is buying both jeans and pants. And that’s because probably [with] the jeans she can still wear them to get a little bit more dressed up. The pants are clearly an incoming trend.” Abercrombie men’s showed some improvement in the quarter. “In the second quarter we started to see some green shoots and we were excited to see some growth...
Sourcing Journal

Zara Underscores Circular Ambitions With Recycled Cotton Collection

Zara has teamed with textile innovation firm Evrnu on a circular capsule collection made with 100-percent cotton waste. The Inditex-owned brand has employed the company’s NuCycl Lyocell fiber technology to create a line comprised of two collared shirts and wide-leg trousers. Available on Zara’s e-commerce site and select retail locations, the collection promotes material reuse and a pathway for reducing raw material production, Zara said in a statement. According to Evrnu, products made using NuCycle can be disassembled and dissolved down to the molecular level and reengineered multiple times into new fibers for textiles used in the apparel and home space. Repolymerization...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy