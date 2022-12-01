Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
numberfire.com
Michael Gallup (illness) will play Sunday in Week 13 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Gallup is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but his status for Sunday's contest was never truly in doubt. Still, it's nice to see he has officially been given the green light to suit up.
Elliott: Once-exiled Cam Akers a bright spot for Rams amid Super Bowl payback season
The bill has come due on the Rams' Super Bowl win, and it has made for an ugly and challenging season. At least Cam Akers provided a bit a relief Sunday.
105.3 The Fan
Cowboys Jerry Jones reveals why Zeke Elliott missed start vs. Colts
For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start a game in which he was active. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the reason why after the Cowboys 54-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. Walker burst out of the gates with a 30-yard run on his first play of the game, but suffered an ankle injury early on. His absence has led to DeeJay Dallas absorbing more touches.
numberfire.com
Richie James (knee) will play in Week 13 for New York
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. James was listed questionable due to a knee ailment. Now, he has received the green light to take the field in a nearly must-win contest. Our models project James for...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
Is this Madden? Colts give up an incomprehensible 33 fourth-quarter points, and Twitter reacts
The Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter Sunday night trailing the Dallas Cowboys 21-19. Four turnovers and five touchdowns later, they lost 54-19. The 33 fourth-quarter points are a Dallas franchise record and just 2 points off the most scored in any quarter in NFL history. ...
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams starting for Bulls Sunday in place of injured Javonte Green
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Javonte Green has been ruled out of action due to right knee soreness. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but at the very least, he will not play to close out the week. In the meantime, Williams will get the start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
