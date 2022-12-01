Where Do The Chicago Bulls Go From Here?

The Bulls are underperforming in many fans' eyes. Should they blow things up or stay the course?

It's Dec. 1, 2022. The Chicago Bulls' fan base is in shambles over the team's 9-12 start. Many are calling for the front office to trade Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. The thought process behind that drastic approach is to "blow it all up" and tank so the Bulls can keep their draft pick, which is a top-four protected selection owed to the Orlando Magic. Wouldn't it be great to enter the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls were totally embarrassed by the Phoneix Suns. It was an absolute beatdown that saw Phoenix prevail 132-113. To make matters worse, Suns' star shooting guard Devin Booker had a fantastic game . In contrast, Bulls' star shooting guard Zach LaVine did not.

LaVine simply hasn't been playing at the same level he did at the beginning of last season, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. As a result, many fans are questioning the future of the Bulls.

What if I were to tell you, even though the Bulls are 9-12 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, they've had the hardest schedule so far in 2022-23? Well, they have. The wins on their resume have come against top-tier Eastern Conference teams. The Bulls have prevailed over the Boston Celtics (twice), Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.

Sure, they have dropped games to bad teams that they should have beaten. There are no excuses for that. But to say that blowing it up right now is the best course of action doesn't make much sense to me. Through three-plus decades of Bulls fandom, which has included several spurts of tanking, I've learned bottoming out doesn't guarantee that an elite-level talent will enter the fold.

I know it looks bleak at the moment. I also know that when (if?) Lonzo Ball returns , he won't be the savior the fan base thinks he will be right away. But the Chicago Bulls still have roster pieces that can contribute and make some noise. Just give it some time before tearing it all down 21 games into an 82-game season. After all, the NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 9.