Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Kerelaw school abuse victim: 'I was always scared'
A victim of abuse at Kerelaw school has told how his ordeal left him "always scared". Thomas was 12 when he arrived at the council-run residential school in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, in June 1982. On Friday two men were found guilty of a catalogue of physical and sexual abuse against...
BBC
Egg company director jailed over death of 2,000 hens
The former director of a free-range egg company has been jailed for a string of animal welfare and hygiene offences which led to the deaths of 2,000 hens. Peter Armitage, who was based in Caithness, Sutherland, was also banned from keeping animals for 15 years. His ex-employee Kyle Mackay, 24,...
BBC
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill
Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested an 82-year-old woman over an outstanding rubbish bill. Martha Louis Menefield said she was confused as officers handcuffed her and arrested her on Sunday. The amount that led to her arrest was reportedly $77.80 (£63.28). In a statement on Facebook,...
BBC
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
BBC
Camron Smith: Two jailed for killing Croydon teenager
Two men have been jailed for killing a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in front of his mother in south London. Camron Smith was in his underwear when masked attackers burst into his Croydon home last summer armed with knives. Romain LaPierre, 20, was previously found guilty at the Old...
BBC
Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
Comments / 0