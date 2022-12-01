ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Price County Review

Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Syracuse.com

Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)

Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code and bonus for NFL Week 13: Sunday, 12/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Now is the best time to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook before Sunday’s Week 13 slate of games. Sunday’s contests are headlined by a rematch of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.
TENNESSEE STATE
Syracuse.com

Colts vs. Cowboys player props + $150 DraftKings promo for SNF

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for a spot to bet on NFL Week 13, use this link to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account. All new DraftKings customers can risk $5 on any NFL money line, and if it wins, you’ll receive $150 in free bets. No promo code is required, and you can use these free bets on a variety of betting markets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Syracuse.com

How to watch New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: NFL Week 13 time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium for NFL Week 13 on Sunday, December 4 (12/4/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on local FOX networks, and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
WASHINGTON, DC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy