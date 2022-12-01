Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Subtle? Sister Wives’ Janelle and Christine Announce Trip as Meri Faces Retreat Backlash
Subtle shade? Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown promoted a new trip with the wellness brand Plexus shortly after Meri Brown faced backlash for her pricey bed-and-breakfast retreat. “EARN an EXCLUSIVE TRIP with US!” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accuses Christine Brown of 'faking' a good marriage with Kody
Robyn Brown also said Kody and Christine "don't communicate very well at all" in an intense and defensive exchange on "Sister Wives."
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's youngest child Ariella tells Christine to 'go on dates' with her dad to fix their marriage
Christine Brown said on "Sister Wives" that "everybody wonders" why she's leaving Kody, but Ariella is so young that she's "brave enough to ask."
90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata Hints at Baby No. 3 Amid Split Rumors With Husband Asuelu Pulaa
90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata hinted that she’s ready for baby No. 3 amid rumors she split from husband Asuelu Pulaa. “I love my boys, I love that they are older now and it’s a lot easier,” the mom of two, 33, shared on Friday, November 11, via her Instagram Stories. “But I’ve always wanted a girl.”
urbanbellemag.com
Amid Backlash, RHOP Star Mia Thornton Has Nasty Exchange with Former Friend’s Niece
Mia Thornton is receiving a lot of criticism for assaulting Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. In fact, a lot of RHOP fans feel she was wrong to assault Wendy Osefo. On the recent episode, the ladies took a trip to Miami. Mia hit up Peter Thomas so they could have dinner at Bar One. Peter told Mia he had beef with Wendy. And he took issue with how their potential business deal went down. Peter blamed Wendy for plans stalling. He also didn’t like the fact that Wendy didn’t hit him up to tell him that she was coming to Miami ahead of time. In Peter’s opinion, this was rude and shady.
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Duggar Appears Irritated, Angry During Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal: What's Going On Here?
Over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy. Life in the Duggar family revolves around pregnancies and procreation, so it comes as no surprise that Joy shared the news with a giant gender reveal party. What is surprising, however, is that the party might not...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Frank Catania's Relationship and, Yes, Dolores Is Weighing In on It
The RHONJ cast member reacted to a recent date night he went on with Brittany, Margaret, and Marge's husband, Joe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno turned their recent night out into a double date when they were joined by Frank Catania and his GF, Brittany. "Two blondes are better than one," Margaret posted alongside a photo of herself out with her husband and their pals, Frank and Brittany.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love...
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”
The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Comments / 0