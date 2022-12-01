ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Amid Backlash, RHOP Star Mia Thornton Has Nasty Exchange with Former Friend’s Niece

Mia Thornton is receiving a lot of criticism for assaulting Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. In fact, a lot of RHOP fans feel she was wrong to assault Wendy Osefo. On the recent episode, the ladies took a trip to Miami. Mia hit up Peter Thomas so they could have dinner at Bar One. Peter told Mia he had beef with Wendy. And he took issue with how their potential business deal went down. Peter blamed Wendy for plans stalling. He also didn’t like the fact that Wendy didn’t hit him up to tell him that she was coming to Miami ahead of time. In Peter’s opinion, this was rude and shady.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Frank Catania's Relationship and, Yes, Dolores Is Weighing In on It

The RHONJ cast member reacted to a recent date night he went on with Brittany, Margaret, and Marge's husband, Joe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno turned their recent night out into a double date when they were joined by Frank Catania and his GF, Brittany. "Two blondes are better than one," Margaret posted alongside a photo of herself out with her husband and their pals, Frank and Brittany.
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'

The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love...
GIBSONBURG, OH
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.

