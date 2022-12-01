Mia Thornton is receiving a lot of criticism for assaulting Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. In fact, a lot of RHOP fans feel she was wrong to assault Wendy Osefo. On the recent episode, the ladies took a trip to Miami. Mia hit up Peter Thomas so they could have dinner at Bar One. Peter told Mia he had beef with Wendy. And he took issue with how their potential business deal went down. Peter blamed Wendy for plans stalling. He also didn’t like the fact that Wendy didn’t hit him up to tell him that she was coming to Miami ahead of time. In Peter’s opinion, this was rude and shady.

