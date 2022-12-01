Pre-Championship Week Offensive Award Power Rankings
Cory Lemer provides us with his latest, updates offensive awards power rankings following week 13
The 2022 regular season has ended, marking bowl season as the last chance for many players to impress voters. Luckily many will play this week in conference championship games in hopes of winning a prestigious award
Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
T-1. Caleb Williams
Sophomore, USC
- Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %
T-1. CJ Stroud
Junior, Ohio State
- Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %
3. Blake Corum
Senior, Michigan
- Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC
- Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC
4. Drake Maye
Freshman, North Carolina
- Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %
5. Hendon Hooker
Senior, Tennessee
- Week 13 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %
The Heisman race is officially down to two names. Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud . Caleb Williams holds an edge above Stroud due to his impressive rivalry win this past week. Blake Corum was luckily able to play against the Buckeyes but only managed to get two carries. Drake Maye and Hendon Hooker had impressive seasons that shouldn't go unnoticed, but they will both fall short of the Heisman this season.
Davey O'Brien Award
The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the best QB in College Football.
1. Caleb Williams
Sophomore, USC
- Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %
2. CJ Stroud
Junior, Ohio State
- Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %
3. Drake Maye
Freshman, North Carolina
- Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %
4. Max Duggan
Senior, TCU
- Week 13 Stats: 17-24, 212 Yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 93.2 QBR, 70.8 Comp %
- Season Stats: 3,070 Yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs, 79.7 QBR, 66.6 Comp %
5. Hendon Hooker
Senior, Tennessee
- Week 13 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %
Caleb Williams also takes over the lead for the Davey O'Brien award. There is no question that Caleb Williams has been the best QB this season, and he should be crowned the winner. Drake Maye and Max Duggan swap places due to Maye having better stats.
Doak Walker Award
The Doak Walker Award is presented to the top running back in College Football.
1. Chase Brown
Junior, Illinois
- Week 13 Stats: 19 Carries, 61 Yards, 1 TD, 3.2 YPC
- Season Stats: 328 Carries, 1,643 Yards, 10 TDs, 5.0 YPC
2. Blake Corum
Senior, Michigan
- Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC
- Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC
3. Israel Abanikanda
Junior, Pittsburgh
- Week 13 Stats: 15 Carries, 111 Yards, 2 TDs, 7.4 YPC
- Season Stats: 239 Carries, 1,431 Yards, 20 TDs, 6.0 YPC
4. Mohamed Ibrahim
Senior, Minnesota
- Week 13 Stats: 27 Carries, 70 Yards, 0 TDs, 2.7 YPC
- Season Stats: 304 Carries, 1,594 Yards, 19 TDs, 5.2 YPC
5. Khalan Laborn
Senior, Marshall
- Week 13 Stats: 11 Carries, 100 Yards, 2 TDs, 9.1 YPC
- Season Stats: 281 Carries, 1,423 Yards, 16 TDs, 5.1 YPC
No changes in the top five this week. Chase Brown has extended his lead over Blake Corum and should win this award has he performs better with a worse offensive line. Abandikana has been extremely impressive but will, unfortunately, fall short, and Mohamed Ibrahim deserves love for the season he is having after tearing his ACL last year.
The Fred Biletnikoff Award
The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented to the most outstanding receiver each year.
1. Jalin Hyatt
Junior, Tennessee
- Week 13 Stats: 3 Receptions, 86 Yards (10.8 YPC), 0 TDs
- Season Stats: 67 Receptions, 1,267 Yards (18.9 YPC), 15 TDs
2. Keylon Stokes
Senior, Tulsa
- Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 47 Yards (6.7 YPC), 1 TD
- Season Stats: 76 receptions, 1,224 Yards (16.1 YPC), 8 TDs
3. Ali Jennings III
Junior, Old Dominion
- Week 13 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 54 Receptions, 959 Yards (17.8 YPC), 9 TDs
4. Jacob Cowing
Junior, Arizona
- Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 33 Yards (6.6 YPC), 0 TDs
- Season Stats: 85 receptions, 1,034 Yards (12.2 YPC), 7 TDs
5. Marvin Harrison Jr
Sophomore, Ohio St
- Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 120 Yards (17.1 YPC), 1 TD
- Season Stats: 72 receptions, 1,157 Yards (16.1 YPC), 12 TDs
Jalin Hyatt is the surefire favorite for this award and has put up crazy numbers this season. No changes this week, but Marvin Harrison Jr and Jacob Cowing have closed the gap with Ali Jennings .
John Mackey Award
The John Mackey Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding Tight End.
1. Dalton Kincaid
Junior, Utah
- Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 102 Yards, (20.4 YPC) 1 TD
- Season Stats: 66 Receptions, 850 Yards (12.9 YPC), 8 TDs
2. Brock Bowers
Sophomore, Georgia
- Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 20 Yards (4.0 YPC) 1 TD
- Season Stats: 46 Receptions, 645 Yards (14.0 YPC), 5 TDs
3. Michael Mayer
Junior, Notre Dame
- Week 13 Stats: 8 receptions, 98 yards (12.3 YPC), 2 TDs
- Season Stats: 67 receptions, 809 yards (12.1 YPC), 9 TDs
4. Seydou Traore
Sophomore, Arkansas State
- Week 13 Stats: 4 Receptions, 44 Yards (11.0 YPC), 0 TDs
- Season Stats: 50 receptions, 655 yards (13.1 YPC), 4 TDs
5. Joel Wilson
Junior, Central Michigan
- Week 13 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 44 receptions, 445 yards (10.1 YPC), 6 TDs
We have a new #1, and his name is Dalton Kincaid . The Utah TE has been a star all season long, and he takes over the number one spot. Brock Bowers slides in at second, and he could even be at #3 with Michael Mayer having better stats. #4 and #5 stay put, rounding out the Mackey Award top five.
