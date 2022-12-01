Pre-Championship Week Offensive Award Power Rankings

Cory Lemer provides us with his latest, updates offensive awards power rankings following week 13

The 2022 regular season has ended, marking bowl season as the last chance for many players to impress voters. Luckily many will play this week in conference championship games in hopes of winning a prestigious award

Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Sophomore, USC

Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %

T-1. CJ Stroud

Junior, Ohio State

Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %

3. Blake Corum

Senior, Michigan

Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC

Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC

4. Drake Maye

Freshman, North Carolina

Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %

5. Hendon Hooker

Senior, Tennessee

Week 13 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %

The Heisman race is officially down to two names. Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud . Caleb Williams holds an edge above Stroud due to his impressive rivalry win this past week. Blake Corum was luckily able to play against the Buckeyes but only managed to get two carries. Drake Maye and Hendon Hooker had impressive seasons that shouldn't go unnoticed, but they will both fall short of the Heisman this season.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the best QB in College Football.

Sophomore, USC

Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %

2. CJ Stroud

Junior, Ohio State

Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %

3. Drake Maye

Freshman, North Carolina

Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %

4. Max Duggan

Senior, TCU

Week 13 Stats: 17-24, 212 Yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 93.2 QBR, 70.8 Comp %

Season Stats: 3,070 Yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs, 79.7 QBR, 66.6 Comp %

5. Hendon Hooker

Senior, Tennessee

Week 13 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %

Caleb Williams also takes over the lead for the Davey O'Brien award. There is no question that Caleb Williams has been the best QB this season, and he should be crowned the winner. Drake Maye and Max Duggan swap places due to Maye having better stats.

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) fumbles the ball in the end zone after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award is presented to the top running back in College Football.

1. Chase Brown

Junior, Illinois

Week 13 Stats: 19 Carries, 61 Yards, 1 TD, 3.2 YPC

Season Stats: 328 Carries, 1,643 Yards, 10 TDs, 5.0 YPC

2. Blake Corum

Senior, Michigan

Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC

Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC

3. Israel Abanikanda

Junior, Pittsburgh

Week 13 Stats: 15 Carries, 111 Yards, 2 TDs, 7.4 YPC

Season Stats: 239 Carries, 1,431 Yards, 20 TDs, 6.0 YPC

4. Mohamed Ibrahim

Senior, Minnesota

Week 13 Stats: 27 Carries, 70 Yards, 0 TDs, 2.7 YPC

Season Stats: 304 Carries, 1,594 Yards, 19 TDs, 5.2 YPC

5. Khalan Laborn

Senior, Marshall

Week 13 Stats: 11 Carries, 100 Yards, 2 TDs, 9.1 YPC

Season Stats: 281 Carries, 1,423 Yards, 16 TDs, 5.1 YPC

No changes in the top five this week. Chase Brown has extended his lead over Blake Corum and should win this award has he performs better with a worse offensive line. Abandikana has been extremely impressive but will, unfortunately, fall short, and Mohamed Ibrahim deserves love for the season he is having after tearing his ACL last year.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award

The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented to the most outstanding receiver each year.

1. Jalin Hyatt

Junior, Tennessee

Week 13 Stats: 3 Receptions, 86 Yards (10.8 YPC), 0 TDs

Season Stats: 67 Receptions, 1,267 Yards (18.9 YPC), 15 TDs

2. Keylon Stokes

Senior, Tulsa

Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 47 Yards (6.7 YPC), 1 TD

Season Stats: 76 receptions, 1,224 Yards (16.1 YPC), 8 TDs

3. Ali Jennings III

Junior, Old Dominion

Week 13 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 54 Receptions, 959 Yards (17.8 YPC), 9 TDs

4. Jacob Cowing

Junior, Arizona

Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 33 Yards (6.6 YPC), 0 TDs

Season Stats: 85 receptions, 1,034 Yards (12.2 YPC), 7 TDs

5. Marvin Harrison Jr

Sophomore, Ohio St

Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 120 Yards (17.1 YPC), 1 TD

Season Stats: 72 receptions, 1,157 Yards (16.1 YPC), 12 TDs

Jalin Hyatt is the surefire favorite for this award and has put up crazy numbers this season. No changes this week, but Marvin Harrison Jr and Jacob Cowing have closed the gap with Ali Jennings .

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate Harrison Jr. scored a touchdown during a college football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. © Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports

John Mackey Award

The John Mackey Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding Tight End.

1. Dalton Kincaid

Junior, Utah

Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 102 Yards, (20.4 YPC) 1 TD

Season Stats: 66 Receptions, 850 Yards (12.9 YPC), 8 TDs

2. Brock Bowers

Sophomore, Georgia

Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 20 Yards (4.0 YPC) 1 TD

Season Stats: 46 Receptions, 645 Yards (14.0 YPC), 5 TDs

3. Michael Mayer

Junior, Notre Dame

Week 13 Stats: 8 receptions, 98 yards (12.3 YPC), 2 TDs

Season Stats: 67 receptions, 809 yards (12.1 YPC), 9 TDs

4. Seydou Traore

Sophomore, Arkansas State

Week 13 Stats: 4 Receptions, 44 Yards (11.0 YPC), 0 TDs

Season Stats: 50 receptions, 655 yards (13.1 YPC), 4 TDs

5. Joel Wilson

Junior, Central Michigan

Week 13 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 44 receptions, 445 yards (10.1 YPC), 6 TDs

We have a new #1, and his name is Dalton Kincaid . The Utah TE has been a star all season long, and he takes over the number one spot. Brock Bowers slides in at second, and he could even be at #3 with Michael Mayer having better stats. #4 and #5 stay put, rounding out the Mackey Award top five.