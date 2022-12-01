ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Farrell Sports

Pre-Championship Week Offensive Award Power Rankings

By Cory Lemer
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T32BQ_0jUEmTWJ00

Cory Lemer provides us with his latest, updates offensive awards power rankings following week 13

The 2022 regular season has ended, marking bowl season as the last chance for many players to impress voters. Luckily many will play this week in conference championship games in hopes of winning a prestigious award

Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

T-1. Caleb Williams

Sophomore, USC

  • Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %

T-1. CJ Stroud

Junior, Ohio State

  • Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %

3. Blake Corum

Senior, Michigan

  • Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC
  • Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC

4. Drake Maye

Freshman, North Carolina

  • Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %

5. Hendon Hooker

Senior, Tennessee

  • Week 13 Stats: N/A
  • Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %

The Heisman race is officially down to two names. Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud . Caleb Williams holds an edge above Stroud due to his impressive rivalry win this past week. Blake Corum was luckily able to play against the Buckeyes but only managed to get two carries. Drake Maye and Hendon Hooker had impressive seasons that shouldn't go unnoticed, but they will both fall short of the Heisman this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1if0xM_0jUEmTWJ00

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the best QB in College Football.

1. Caleb Williams

Sophomore, USC

  • Week 13 Stats: 18-22, 232 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 97.6 QBR, 81.8 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,712 Yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs, 86.8 QBR, 65.8 Comp %

2. CJ Stroud

Junior, Ohio State

  • Week 13 Stats: 31-48, 349 Yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 QBR, 64.6 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,340 Yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 87.6 QBR, 66.2 Comp %

3. Drake Maye

Freshman, North Carolina

  • Week 13 Stats: 29-49, 243 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR, 63.6 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,847 Yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs, 83.7 QBR, 67.7 Comp %

4. Max Duggan

Senior, TCU

  • Week 13 Stats: 17-24, 212 Yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 93.2 QBR, 70.8 Comp %
  • Season Stats: 3,070 Yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs, 79.7 QBR, 66.6 Comp %

5. Hendon Hooker

Senior, Tennessee

  • Week 13 Stats: N/A
  • Season Stats: 3,135 Yards, 27 TDs, 2 INT, 89.6 QBR, 69.6 Comp %

Caleb Williams also takes over the lead for the Davey O'Brien award. There is no question that Caleb Williams has been the best QB this season, and he should be crowned the winner. Drake Maye and Max Duggan swap places due to Maye having better stats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmbK5_0jUEmTWJ00
Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) fumbles the ball in the end zone after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award is presented to the top running back in College Football.

1. Chase Brown

Junior, Illinois

  • Week 13 Stats: 19 Carries, 61 Yards, 1 TD, 3.2 YPC
  • Season Stats: 328 Carries, 1,643 Yards, 10 TDs, 5.0 YPC

2. Blake Corum

Senior, Michigan

  • Week 13 Stats: 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 TDs, 3.0 YPC
  • Season Stats: 247 Carries, 1,463 Yards, 18 TDs, 5.9 YPC

3. Israel Abanikanda

Junior, Pittsburgh

  • Week 13 Stats: 15 Carries, 111 Yards, 2 TDs, 7.4 YPC
  • Season Stats: 239 Carries, 1,431 Yards, 20 TDs, 6.0 YPC

4. Mohamed Ibrahim

Senior, Minnesota

  • Week 13 Stats: 27 Carries, 70 Yards, 0 TDs, 2.7 YPC
  • Season Stats: 304 Carries, 1,594 Yards, 19 TDs, 5.2 YPC

5. Khalan Laborn

Senior, Marshall

  • Week 13 Stats: 11 Carries, 100 Yards, 2 TDs, 9.1 YPC
  • Season Stats: 281 Carries, 1,423 Yards, 16 TDs, 5.1 YPC

No changes in the top five this week. Chase Brown has extended his lead over Blake Corum and should win this award has he performs better with a worse offensive line. Abandikana has been extremely impressive but will, unfortunately, fall short, and Mohamed Ibrahim deserves love for the season he is having after tearing his ACL last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ATGu_0jUEmTWJ00

The Fred Biletnikoff Award

The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented to the most outstanding receiver each year.

1. Jalin Hyatt

Junior, Tennessee

  • Week 13 Stats: 3 Receptions, 86 Yards (10.8 YPC), 0 TDs
  • Season Stats: 67 Receptions, 1,267 Yards (18.9 YPC), 15 TDs

2. Keylon Stokes

Senior, Tulsa

  • Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 47 Yards (6.7 YPC), 1 TD
  • Season Stats: 76 receptions, 1,224 Yards (16.1 YPC), 8 TDs

3. Ali Jennings III

Junior, Old Dominion

  • Week 13 Stats: N/A
  • Season Stats: 54 Receptions, 959 Yards (17.8 YPC), 9 TDs

4. Jacob Cowing

Junior, Arizona

  • Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 33 Yards (6.6 YPC), 0 TDs
  • Season Stats: 85 receptions, 1,034 Yards (12.2 YPC), 7 TDs

5. Marvin Harrison Jr

Sophomore, Ohio St

  • Week 13 Stats: 7 Receptions, 120 Yards (17.1 YPC), 1 TD
  • Season Stats: 72 receptions, 1,157 Yards (16.1 YPC), 12 TDs

Jalin Hyatt is the surefire favorite for this award and has put up crazy numbers this season. No changes this week, but Marvin Harrison Jr and Jacob Cowing have closed the gap with Ali Jennings .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEAUy_0jUEmTWJ00
Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate Harrison Jr. scored a touchdown during a college football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium.

© Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports

John Mackey Award

The John Mackey Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding Tight End.

1. Dalton Kincaid

Junior, Utah

  • Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 102 Yards, (20.4 YPC) 1 TD
  • Season Stats: 66 Receptions, 850 Yards (12.9 YPC), 8 TDs

2. Brock Bowers

Sophomore, Georgia

  • Week 13 Stats: 5 Receptions, 20 Yards (4.0 YPC) 1 TD
  • Season Stats: 46 Receptions, 645 Yards (14.0 YPC), 5 TDs

3. Michael Mayer

Junior, Notre Dame

  • Week 13 Stats: 8 receptions, 98 yards (12.3 YPC), 2 TDs
  • Season Stats: 67 receptions, 809 yards (12.1 YPC), 9 TDs

4. Seydou Traore

Sophomore, Arkansas State

  • Week 13 Stats: 4 Receptions, 44 Yards (11.0 YPC), 0 TDs
  • Season Stats: 50 receptions, 655 yards (13.1 YPC), 4 TDs

5. Joel Wilson

Junior, Central Michigan

  • Week 13 Stats: N/A
  • Season Stats: 44 receptions, 445 yards (10.1 YPC), 6 TDs

We have a new #1, and his name is Dalton Kincaid . The Utah TE has been a star all season long, and he takes over the number one spot. Brock Bowers slides in at second, and he could even be at #3 with Michael Mayer having better stats. #4 and #5 stay put, rounding out the Mackey Award top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2NLN_0jUEmTWJ00
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert

This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
atozsports.com

Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
102.5 The Bone

Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze

Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was...
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
ClutchPoints

Caleb Williams, Max Duggan and 2 college football Heisman Trophy candidates, ranked

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ballots will be counted pretty soon, and the Heisman Trophy winner will be announced in a few days’ time. Less than a handful of contenders remain in a race that was pretty wide open for most of this 2022 college football season. For whatever it’s worth, all who remain are quarterbacks. Michigan’s Blake Corum is out. Ditto with Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs and teammate Will Anderson Jr. Now, with Week 13 or championship week already done and dusted, we’ll soon know who the most outstanding player in college football is. Here we will discuss Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, and 2 other college football Heisman Trophy candidates for this season.
thecomeback.com

Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion

Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Complaint With ESPN Sunday Afternoon

The final College Football Playoff rankings were just unveiled on ESPN. The field is finally set. While there will surely be some complaints about what the committee did, the bellyaching started early for some fans. Before the playoff teams were even revealed, people took to social media to grumble about how much the Worldwide Leader was dragging the process out.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is already set

Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is set before Championship Weekend even wraps up. Klatt took to Twitter to declare that the top 4 teams are set, and seeding is the only question. Klatt lists Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State as the 4 teams that will be included.
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
796
Followers
301
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy