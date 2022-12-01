ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Firefly Lane’ Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching Season 2

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Netflix is headed back to Firefly Lane. Season 2 of the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke drama arrives on the streaming service on Dec. 2. Given that it’s been nearly two years since the show debuted, here’s a refresher on where we left things with Tully (Heigl) and her bestie Kate (Chalke) at the end of the first season.

‘Firefly Lane’ recap: Cloud was arrested in the season 1 finale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dbWx_0jUEmBsT00
‘Firefly Lane’ Season 1 | COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

RELATED: ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama for Tully and Kate

Firefly Lane unfolds across multiple timelines, from the 1970s, when Tully and Kate are teenagers, to the early 2000s, when they’re in their early 40s.

When we last saw teenage Tully (Ali Skovbye) and Kate (Roan Curtis) in the ‘70s part of the story, the Firefly Lane girls were facing their first-ever separation. Tully’s mother Cloud (Beau Garrett) had been arrested for selling drugs. That meant Tully had to go live with her grandmother, taking her away from Firefly Lane – and from Tully. We can expect season 2 to follow how the girls deal with a long-distance friendship.

Johnny and Kate finally act on their feelings for each other

Because of Firefly Lane ’s timeline hopping, we knew that Kate eventually ended up married to her boss at KPOC, Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). In the season 1 finale’s ‘80s-set storyline, we finally saw Kate and Johnny act on their feelings for each other. After Kate’s dad had a heart attack, Johnny ended up taking her back to her parent’s house. Kate kissed him, and at first, he pulled away, insisting that he didn’t want to ruin their friendship. But Johnny later came to Kate’s room and admitted he was in love with her, and the two had sex.

Johnny was seriously injured in Iraq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHwnb_0jUEmBsT00
‘Firefly Lane’ Season 1 | COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

In the 2003 timeline, Kate spent much of the season dealing with the breakdown of her marriage to Johnny and the stresses of raising her teenage daughter, Marah (Yael Yurman). She’d poured herself into her life as a wife and a mother. But with her marriage over, she wasn’t sure what the future held for her.

Though Kate had started to explore dating other men, she couldn’t shake her feelings for her ex. The two seemed to be heading toward reconciliation, but Johnny’s decision to return to his previous career as a war correspondent could destroy any hope of a new star. At the end of the season, he headed to Iraq, where he was seriously injured by an IED. His fate was left up in the air , though a trailer for the new season indicates he survives the accident.

Tully lost her TV show

In another 2003 storyline, Tully was dealing with a major career setback. Predatory producer Wilson King (Martin Donovan) gained control of her hit daytime TV talk show The Girlfriend Hour. Rather than accept the changes he wanted to make to the program, Tully walked away from the show.

At the same time, Tully was dealing with some serious drama in her personal life. After unexpectedly finding herself pregnant, she married the baby’s father, Max (Jon Ecker). Though Tully had never planned on having a family, she had just started to embrace the idea of being a mother when she had a miscarriage. Not only did she lose the baby, but the tragic event also led to the end of her brief marriage. In the finale, she tried to rekindle things with Max. But when she invited him to meet her at the gazebo where they got hitched, he was a no-show.

Tully and Kate’s friendship is over

RELATED: ‘Firefly Lane’: Will [Spoiler] Die Like in Kristin Hannah’s Book?

By far the biggest moment in the Firefly Lane finale came in the episode’s last moments. A two-year time jump took viewers to the funeral for Kate’s father, Bud (Paul McGillion), an event that had been teased throughout the season. Tully showed up for the service, leading to the jaw-dropping reveal that the two had apparently had a major falling out.

“No one wants you here,” Kate told her former friend.

“Don’t you think you’ve punished me enough?” Tully asked.

“When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?” Kate replied.

What could have ended Tully and Kate’s 30-year friendship? Heigl and Chalke have promised that we’ll find out in season 2.

The first nine episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2 premiere Dec. 2 on Netflix. The second half of season 2 will release sometime in 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Responds to Son Collin's Shocking Criticism of Kate: get Her, Son!

On Monday, Collin Gosselin gave his first solo interview to Entertainment Tonight. And folks, it was a doozy. In a candid discussion about his upbringing, the pressures of child stardom, and the current state of his family, Collin revealed that his relationship with his mother is completely fractured. Collin’s father...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

234K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy