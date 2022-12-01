ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Photos Reveal Ginny’s Back in Wellsbury — and Georgia Is Fuming

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

The wait is almost over for Ginny & Georgia fans. Netflix has announced the release date for season 2 , and it’s just over a month away. Additionally, the streaming service shared a collection of first-look photos from Ginny & Georgia Season 2. The images are worth a thousand words, as they reveal what fans can expect from Ginny’s return to Wellsbury, Massachusetts , with her younger brother. It looks like there will be some serious tension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PouU6_0jUEm7Qo00
Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller and Brianne Howey as Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

How did ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 1 end?

At the end of season 1, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) felt like her world was crashing down around her. Her friends, Maxine (Sara Waisglass) , Abby (Katie Douglas), and Norah (Chelsea Clark), dumped her when they learned that Ginny cheated on Hunter (Mason Temple) with Maxine’s brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard). Then, Ginny learned the truth about her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey): She’s a murderer.

Ginny couldn’t take it anymore, so she and her younger brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), hopped on a motorcycle — likely to go stay with Ginny’s dad, Zion (Nathan Mitchell). Austin was already upset with Georgia because he found out he was writing letters to her instead of his father in prison.

As Ginny and Austin drove out of Wellsbury, their mother celebrated her fiancé Paul’s (Scott Porter) reelection as mayor. At the time, she was unaware that Ginny and Austin had left town. That’s about to change in season 2.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 first-look photos reveal what to expect

On Dec. 1, Netflix’s Tudum shared a teaser clip from Ginny & Georgia Season 2. In the video, Georgia came home to find Ginny and Austin gone and her wolfsbane plant burning in the fireplace. She realizes that Ginny knows what she’s done, and she throws a fire poker in anger.

In addition to the clip, Tudum shared a gallery of photos from Ginny & Georgia Season 2. The photos show that Ginny and Austin have returned to Wellsbury, and Ginny is reconnecting with her former friends and family. In one image, Ginny and Maxine sit beside each other in a classroom, with a confused look on Ginny’s face. Maxine’s face isn’t visible, but she’s probably still not happy with Ginny.

Another image shows Georgia adjusting Austin’s jacket as she glares at someone. Could it be Austin’s dad? And speaking of Georgia glaring at people, she looks fairly annoyed at Zion as they stare each other down in her kitchen.

Elsewhere, Ginny and Marcus sit beside each other in the school hallway and smirk. Georgia snuggles up beside Paul on the couch, and Maxine and Norah appear to make a TikTok video. Finally, Ginny and Georgia lie on their stomachs and look at each other in slight disgust.

The season 2 release date is set for the new year

RELATED: ‘Ginny & Georgia’: 3 Questions Fans Need Answered in Season 2

Netflix has revealed the official release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 as Jan. 5, so fans can start their year off with their favorite peaches. According to Tudum, the new episodes will follow Ginny as she “continues to grapple with her mental health” in the wake of losing her friends and mom. Additionally, viewers will learn more about Georgia’s past and her relationship with Austin’s father as he gets out of prison.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel .

