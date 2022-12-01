ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Christine McVie Named the Fleetwood Mac Song She’s Most Proud of Writing

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Christine McVie said the greatest song she wrote for Fleetwood Mac is like a prayer.
  • The tune appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors .
  • It served as the B-side of a No. 1 single.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYgen_0jUEm5fM00
Fleetwood Mac | GAB Archive / Contributor

Fleetwood Mac ‘s Christine McVie was asked to name her favorite song she ever wrote. In response, she discussed one of the tracks from Rumors . Notably, the song in question served as the B-side to one of the band’s biggest hits.

Christine McVie discussed her favorite era of Fleetwood Mac’s career

During a 2022 interview with The Guardian , McVie was asked to name her favorite era of Fleetwood Mac’s career. “I would be silly not to say the Stevie [Nicks] and Lindsey [Buckingham] era, because that was pretty sensational,” she said. “We had our fights here and there, but there was nothing like the music or the intensity onstage.”

McVie discussed why that era was so magical. “We weren’t doing anything in Britain, so [we] just decamped to America and fell into this huge musical odyssey,” she recalled. “Stevie and Lindsey had been playing as a duo, made a great record [ Buckingham Nicks ], which to this day I really love, but hadn’t got very far.”

RELATED: Why Lindsey Buckingham Wanted ‘Tusk’ to Break Fans’ Preconceived Notions of Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie said the best song she ever wrote came to her when she was unable to sleep

McVie was asked to name her favorite song she ever wrote. “I’ve got to say ‘ Songbird ,'” she said. Notably, the song is from a period of Fleetwood Mac’s career where Nicks and Buckingham were both part of the band.

McVie discussed the origin of “Songbird.” “I couldn’t sleep, started to get a song rolling around in my head and I wrote it in half an hour,” she said. “‘For you there’d be no more crying … ‘ It’s sort of like a little prayer for everybody. We went into Zellerbach Hall studios [In Berkeley, California], they got me a bunch of red roses and I sang it alone on the stage.”

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Said 1 of His Favorite Paul McCartney Songs Is on The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ appeared as the B-side of the song ‘Dreams’

“Songbird” was never a single and never charted, but it served as the B-side of “ Dreams .” The tune appeared on the album Rumors , which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 31 weeks. Altogether, the album stayed on the chart for 504 weeks.

“Songbird” was also the B-side to “Dreams” in the United Kingdom. According to The Official Charts Company , Rumors reached No. 1 in the U.K. for one of its whopping 968 weeks in total. Notably, standup comic Sandra Bernhard covered “Songbird” as part of a routine where she made jokes about McVie. Bernhard said McVie called herself “the other girl in Fleetwood Mac.”

“Songbird” wasn’t a big hit but it’s part of the legacy of a big hit album.

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Said The Beach Boys Released the Best A Side/B Side Combo Ever

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

234K+
Followers
121K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy