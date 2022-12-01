Utah State continues to mine the JUCO ranks for commitments

Utah State received a commitment from American River Community College (CA) EDGE rush defensive end Cian Slone Wednesday night. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Utah State football program is making heavy use of the junior college ranks as it builds its 2023 recruiting class while waiting, in part, for the transfer portal to open, according to head coach Blake Anderson.

The Aggies now have six JUCO commits for 2023, with those transfers comprising more than half of the Aggies’ class so far.

The latest JUCO pledge came Wednesday night, when American River College edge rusher Cian Slone announced over social media that he will be playing for Utah State.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds, Stone played one season for American River — located in Sacramento, California — and recorded 81 tackles, including 21.5 tackles-for-loss, 12 sacks and a forced fumble.

Stone was the second leading tackler on the team and by far the Beavers’ most gifted player when it came to wrecking havoc in the opposition’s backfield, making him an ideal addition to Utah State’s defense.

The Aggies rank 31st in the country this season in tackles for loss with 80 total, averaging 6.7 TFLs per game.

Having just finished his redshirt freshman season, Stone has three years of eligibility remaining.