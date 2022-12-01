ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announce new Rivian electric vehicle chargers at parks

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnlSx_0jUElwt300

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a dozen new Rivian Waypoints electric vehicle chargers have been placed at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's parks, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and CPW announced Thursday. The state said it's part of a phased plan under the Polis administration to install electric vehicle chargers throughout Colorado.

Park visitors can charge their electric vehicles at one of the following places:

  • John Martin Reservoir
  • Barr Lake
  • Castlewood Canyon
  • Chatfield
  • North Sterling

Additional Waypoints have been installed at the CPW Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs and two others in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

“We are working hard to increase access to electric vehicle charging for Coloradans. As we work to protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, cutting harmful emissions and improving air quality is a big part of achieving this. I am thrilled to announce the installation of new Rivian chargers bringing the total to 16 across six state parks in Colorado,” said Gov. Polis. “The work does not stop here and I am looking forward to expanding Coloradans' access to EVs in the upcoming years. I am committed to improving air quality, saving people money, and protecting our environment so that Colorado outdoors remains an incredible destination to visit. Thank you to CPW and Rivian for your hard work and support in reaching this goal.”

Chargers were also previously installed at Cherry Creek, Chatfield, St. Vrain, and Staunton state parks with a separate EV charging provider, according to the state.

“CPW is proud to say our parks now offer EV charging sites,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “We are grateful to our partners at Rivian for collaborating with us and we look forward to more installations that will stretch throughout our state park system.”

Dugan said it's evident CPW is committed to installing park facilities based on the advanced needs of residents and visitors in Colorado.

“These new park features are a wonderful way to accommodate people who own electric vehicles but also want to experience the beauty of our parks and access Colorado’s remote destinations,” Dugan said. “This is a great example of CPW advancing its mission of protecting our public lands while also connecting people to the outdoors. We encourage people to use these charging sites and show everyone how outdoor recreation can be balanced with mindful conservation.”

The partnership's goal with Rivian allows outdoor and wildlife conservation to come together.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the way that EV-driving Coloradans and visitors of this beautiful state are able to get out and explore this season,” said Trent Warnke, Senior Director of Charging and Energy Solutions at Rivian. “Our Rivian Waypoints Level 2 chargers are the ideal charging solution for all EV drivers looking to power up while they’re out enjoying snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing among other winter activities in Colorado’s state parks.”

According to the state, the Level 2 chargers have enough charge to travel 25 miles per hour to a Rivian R1T or R1S. All Rivian Waypoints use 100% of renewable energy.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis teamed up with CPW and Rivian for the first achievement of the plan to reveal two charging stations at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

The post Gov. Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announce new Rivian electric vehicle chargers at parks appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY

Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COLORADO STATE
K99

There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
FORT COLLINS, CO
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one

If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Dangerous wind prompts closures and delays across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service is warning of strong and damaging winds throughout Friday morning. In some areas, gusts of 100 miles per hour is possible. Because of the dangers associated with this weather situation, districts across southern Colorado are canceling and delaying class. Click here for a complete list of The post Dangerous wind prompts closures and delays across southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy