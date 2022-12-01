Potential Kentucky OC Target Brian Hartline Pledges Commitment to Ohio State

Kentucky football is on the hunt for its fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Rich Scangarello was fired on Tuesday afternoon after just one season in Lexington, as the Wildcats' offense failed to pick up steam along the entirety of the 2022 campaign, as they averaged just 22.1 points-per game.

There are no official offensive coordinator candidates linked to UK, though there has already been plenty of speculation regarding coaches around the country in both the college space and in the NFL.

Related: Six potential offensive coordinator candidates for Kentucky

One of those top names that was first mentioned was Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brian Hartline. Though he's an OSU alum, he does has a tie to Kentucky via his brother Mike, who played for the Wildcats from 2006-10.

Hartline — considered one of the better recruiters in college football — has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for replacing Luke Fickell as Cincinnati head coach.

Despite that, it seems like he won't be leaving Columbus any time soon:

"I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else," Hartline said in a tweet on Thursday.

Hartline has a base salary of $950,000 per year in a two-year contract signed in March 2022. He is the second-highest paid offensive assistant on Ohio State behind offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

The search for a new OC in Lexington will be an important one, though it appears a top option will be off the table.

