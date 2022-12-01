Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
9-5-6-0, Fireball: 7
(nine, five, six, zero; Fireball: seven)
