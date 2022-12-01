ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

5-7-7, Fireball: 7

(five, seven, seven; Fireball: seven)

