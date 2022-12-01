The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Friday December 23rd in Shreveport. The game is one of the longest running bowl games in college football. This year's game was the second that was supposed to feature the team from Army West Point, but its the second time in their agreement that Army will not be able to come to Shreveport. The first time Army was supposed to come to Shreveport was in 2020, but all other teams that were eligible to come backed out of the game. This year, Army does not have enough wins to qualify as bowl eligible.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO