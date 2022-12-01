Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
List of Shreveport New Year’s Eve Events & Parties
Before long we will be saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming in the new year. What will 2023 bring? Who knows. We do know Shreveport will have a new Mayor as we have wrapped up the city election. We will be having statewide elections in 2023 with a race for a new Governor and legislators.
See Christmas Themed Fireworks Saturday Over Beautiful Caddo Lake
If you haven't already made plans for the weekend, you'll definitely want to add this to your itinerary! I don't know what it is about fireworks, but they turn me into a kid again. They're magical and make you feel like anything is possible. The 28th Annual Christmas on Caddo...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
Best and Worst Scores for Reading at Shreveport Area Schools
Good news for young students in Louisiana schools. The Department of Education has unveiled the 2022 fall Reading Report. The data shows some gains have been made by students in 1st-through-3rd grade, But the news is not all good. Kindergarten scores have dropped by about 2%. State Superintendent of Education...
Watch the Dueling Endorsements in Shreveport Mayor’s Race
It was a busy day of politics in Shreveport. Both of the candidates for Mayor rolled out the red carpet to get help from other political leaders in the run for the city's top job. Republican Tom Arceneaux kicked off the day with an event which included the endorsements from...
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
Win Tickets to ‘A Boy Band Christmas’ This Weekend in Bossier City
No weekend plans? Well, we got just the thing for you! A Christmas concert experience like no other is rolling through town this week and you could be there on us! 'A Boy Band Christmas' will be kicking off their holiday tour in Bossier City at Margaritaville Friday night (December 2nd) and we have your tickets.
Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction
The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
Good or Bad? What is Shreveport’s Average Credit Score?
As Black Friday has come and gone, the Christmas shopping season is now in full swing. Shoppers are hitting the stores and online sites looking for the best deals. And sometimes to get the best deals, you might need a little financing help. And that's where a good credit score can make a huge difference in what you'll pay for your purchases.
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
Shreveport Guitar Legend James Burton Needs Prayers
Shreveport guitar legend James Burton remains in the hospital in Nashville after slipping and falling on Thanksgiving morning. This accident required a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in the Music City. Family members report the surgery was successful, however Burton remains in serious condition, but there has been some improvement.
The Bossier Holiday Night Market Returns Just in Time for Christmas
Imagine over 100,000 twinkling lights draped overhead at an outdoor market boasting 200+ vendors and that's what you'll get this Saturday, December 10th at the Bossier Holiday Night Market!. If you're looking for a way to shop tons of unique hand-crafted items in a magical, family-friendly Christmas atmosphere, this is...
How to View the Biggest Meteor Shower of the Year in Shreveport
During this time of the year a lot of families like to drive through neigborhoods to see the various Christmas lights and decorations. But this year, there are going to be lights of a different sort you'll be able to see, and that's the Geminid Meteor Shower. The Geminid meteor...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
Ragin Cajuns Will Meet Houston Cougars In I-Bowl
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Friday December 23rd in Shreveport. The game is one of the longest running bowl games in college football. This year's game was the second that was supposed to feature the team from Army West Point, but its the second time in their agreement that Army will not be able to come to Shreveport. The first time Army was supposed to come to Shreveport was in 2020, but all other teams that were eligible to come backed out of the game. This year, Army does not have enough wins to qualify as bowl eligible.
Shooting Leads to Standoff With 80-Year-Old in Shreveport Neighborhood
On Tuesday (11/29/22) Shreveport Police received a call about an elderly woman firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Reports say the call came in around 10 am. The initial call was about a dispute between neighbors, but things escalated to gunfire before the police could arrive. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the neighbor's vehicle.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month
I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
Thieving Vandals Steal Bell From Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there have been several...
Shreveport Fire Department Fights Early Morning House-Fire
Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 3:59AM early Thursday (12/1/22) morning to the 5700 block of Norton Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. Fire Engine 14 was the first fire engine on scene and reported heavy flames visible from the left side of the structure....
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0