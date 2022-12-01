Read full article on original website
Eight hospitalized in December 2 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 25,407 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 13 more than on Thursday, and a total of 1,955,010 tests conducted. They say there are also 2 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,139 submitted through their online portal. As...
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
Red Cross Real Heroes: Emergency Services hero Dave Hanson of West Monroe Fire
West Monroe, NY — Red Cross Real Heroes recognizes heroes in our daily lives that help to make a difference in our community. Dave Hanson has volunteered with the West Monroe Fire Department for 42 years. A job that has allowed him to do what he loves. Dave Hanson,...
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
They've been living with HIV for decades, and want you to know it's no longer a death sentence
Longtime Syracuse-area residents living with HIV and AIDS are reflecting on the medical progress that has enabled them to full lives. On Thursday, ACR Health marked World AIDS Day with testimonials, free HIV screenings, COVID vaccines and other community resources. Les Wright has been diagnosed with HIV for 42 years...
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
