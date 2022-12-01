Read full article on original website
Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday. Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.
Poor second half doesn't change Huggins opinion of Xavier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point first-half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74, and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn’t have any good thoughts about the Musketeers. In...
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Xavier Musketeers
CINCINNATI -- More exclusive images from a physical, fast-paced battler between West Virginia and Xavier. The Musketeers rallied for an 84-74 win over the visiting Mountaineers at the Cintas Center.
