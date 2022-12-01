‘She brought me my luck’: Cabarrus County woman gives birth to baby girl on same day she wins $100,000
CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Brenda Gomez Hernandez, of Concord, won a $100,000 lottery prize from a Powerball ticket after delivering a baby girl on Nov. 9, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said. "I'm so thankful."
Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 9 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.
“When I found out, I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”
Hernandez bought her $3 Quick Pick ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord.
“I have two sons, and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” Hernandez said.
She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. After the required tax withholdings, she took home $65,015.
Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house.
