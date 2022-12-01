ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

‘She brought me my luck’: Cabarrus County woman gives birth to baby girl on same day she wins $100,000

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Brenda Gomez Hernandez, of Concord, won a $100,000 lottery prize from a Powerball ticket after delivering a baby girl on Nov. 9, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 9 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out, I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez bought her $3 Quick Pick ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord.

“I have two sons, and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” Hernandez said.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. After the required tax withholdings, she took home $65,015.

Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house.

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

